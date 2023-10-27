Alan Wake 2 Watery Cult Stash Combination Solution

While most of the Cult Stashes are quaint little puzzles that don’t take too much to solve, there is one that is incredibly sinister. While it follows the usual mechanics of stashes, it doesn’t require environmental clues to solve.

Instead, the Watery Cult Stash will require brain power to solve some actual math.

Watery Cult Stash

Cult Stash Location

You can find this immediately upon arriving in Watery, without needing to do any other tasks beforehand. You’ll find it behind some boxes at the end of the pier to be extra sneaky.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Math Problem

The lid shows how to get the answer instead of a riddle or hint. However, the answer must be something you create independently, as there’s no trick to this one. The problem is that there are three batteries whose amps equal 1600. Battery 2 is 128 higher than Battery 3, and Battery 1 is double that of Battery 3. You must find the value of Battery 2.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Math Problem Answer

If you’re like me and hate math, you don’t have to worry, as I have figured this out for you. The combination answer is 496. The complete breakdown (if you want to know my process) is that Battery 1 is 368, Battery 2 is 496, and Battery 3 is 736.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Though, it’s pretty easy to brute force this puzzle. All you need to do is try two numbers, one high and one low, to figure out the range. My first instinct was to try 400, which didn’t work, and 500, which also didn’t work. That meant I could narrow the range and spin the lock cylinders until it eventually opened. I never said I did the math; I just got the right answer.

On the bright side, this is the only Cult Stash in the Watery area that forces you to do any math. The next Cult Stashes at the Hunting Shack and Ferris Wheel are entirely math-free and instead, return to using the environment. For more of our solutions to these special Alan Wake 2 stashes, look at our links below.