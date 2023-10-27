Alan Wake 2 Sheriff Station Pump Shotgun Case Combination Solution

There are more weapons to collect in Alan Wake 2 than you might expect. While Saga might already have a shotgun, the Pump Action you can find in the Sheriff Station is a better fit for extended fights.

How to Get the Pump Shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Pump Shotgun Case Location

Though you visit the Sheriff Station early in Alan Wake 2, you can’t get this shotgun until just about the end of Saga’s story when you return to Bright Falls. After clearing the station, Agent Estevez will give you the key to get to the morgue.

Instead of doing that, turn and walk towards the double doors at the end of the hall. You can open these, and the Pump Shotgun case will be on the left up on the wall.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Pump Shotgun Case Hint

The desk with a computer in the middle of the room lays out the hint. It shows a code using the alphabet to corresponding numbers. A=1 and B=2 until it hits the 10th letter when it will instead make that 0, and then the pattern resets. This means L=1 as well.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The note is somewhat misleading as it says “Don’t Forget” with a couple of memory-related books on the desk. Those are both red herrings that confused me. Note that you also don’t need to turn on the power for this puzzle.

Pump Shotgun Case Combination

This means you should look at the first letter of the alien book authors’ names, WBQ. However, the books aren’t in series order if you investigate a little closer. It should be QBW. Thus, the real answer for the correct combination is 723.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The shotgun takes up three inventory slots, so you might want to clear up some room to pick it up. You’ll free up two slots if you put away the Sawed-Off you have been carrying around.

This new Pump Shotgun is a much deadlier upgrade than Saga’s previous option and is better than the Crossbow. While you’re kind of near the end of her story here, it will still be instrumental for what is coming. For more Alan Wake 2 weapon guides, check out our links below.