General Store Shotgun Case Combination Solution in Alan Wake 2

While Saga starts with her FBI-issued pistol, that’s not her only means of defense. However, her second gun is something you’ll have to find for yourself. In chapter two, you’ll be back in Cauldron Lake for further investigation, which means visiting the general store. As it turns out, there’s a shotgun case in here that Saga can unlock to gain a powerful new weapon.

How to Get the Shotgun as Saga in Alan Wake 2

This won’t be possible until you’ve got the objective of finding Nightingale’s missing heart in the general store. This is part of the story, so you’ll get here eventually, no matter what else you do. If you’re getting lost, it’s easier to start from the Witch’s Hut.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll be in the correct story point to get this once you are in the general store and an enemy breaks through a wall. Once the enemy is dead and you can enter the room he came from, there will be a large distortion on your left in a cooler. You can deal with this or ignore it, as it doesn’t stop you from grabbing the shotgun.

Shotgun Case Combination

A shotgun in a case with a combination lock will be on the other side of the room from the cooler. A note is attached to the case near the combination lock that says, “Check with Lady Fortuna at the counter.”

If you walk back to the front counter, there will be a notebook and a lottery ticket. The notebook has several numbers, starting with seven, that are crossed out. If you compare the crossed-out numbers to the lottery ticket, they are the same but have a seven in front. This means the next number in the sequence will be 739.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Get the Shotgun

You need to use 739 as the combination, and the case will open, letting you collect the shotgun. You will also unlock the Bring It trophy/achievement for picking it up.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

You might not have ammo for it now, but I had quite a bit when I got to chapter three. This is probably when you should add your pistol and the shotgun to your quick slots to swap between them for future fights quickly. You might’ve only fought two enemies in the story to this point, but that will increase soon.

With this new Sawed-Off shotgun in her arsenal, Saga will be ready for the upcoming dangers found in Alan Wake 2. Though the Pump Shotgun will eventually outclass it.