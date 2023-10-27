Where to Find the Witch’s Hut Fuse in Alan Wake 2

In Alan Wake 2, the biggest enemy is the darkness. To survive, you need to be able to utilize the light. The Witch’s Hut in Cauldron Lake is the first safe room you’ll get to, but you must find the Witch’s Hut Fuse in Alan Wake 2 first.

Witch’s Hut Fuse Location in Alan Wake 2

Visiting the Witch’s Hut

While you have possibly found and explored this small hut at the start of the game, there isn’t anything you can do inside. Instead, you will return here at a set story moment. Once you are at that point, Saga will point out that the inside of the hut isn’t lit up like it should be to match the manuscript’s guidance. Leave the hut and turn right to the side of the house to the fuse box. Saga will then comment that a fuse is missing.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Missing Fuse

From the fuse box, turn around and walk across that bridge. There will be an interaction spot for the white box, but it’s not a usable fuse, and you can ignore it. Instead, continue until you see two chairs on your right and a weird bunch of junk in a shoddy enclosure on your left.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll find the fuse in one of the blue containers on top of the oil drums.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Return the fuse to the fusebox and slot it in so you can use the safe room. These are the only places to save the game, so you have been running only on checkpoints this entire time. This is also the only safe room that needs setting up, as the rest will be ready whenever you find them.

Though this place seems useful, you’ll probably only need to use it one more time a little bit later in the game before you go check out the General Store or the Crow’s Foot Hills area. Check out our links below for more information on necessary Alan Wake 2 mechanics.