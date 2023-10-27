How to Open Crow’s Foot Hills Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

The third Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 diverges from having an easy-to-manipulate combination. This is both a blessing and a curse, as the box can easily mislead players. If you’ve found the Crow’s Foot Hills Cult Stash, don’t mess with it just yet because it’s possible to misunderstand and waste important resources.

The official naming of this stash is Streamside, but there’s no way to know that without having already found the key. Thus, we have instead named it based on a nearby topographical feature.

After finding the Cult Stash on the shore and heading inland, you’ll get to a heavy forest area that was previously inaccessible due to the water. On the other side of a refreshing light and around a tree will be the Cult Stash. You can always head to Witch’s Hut first, as you might need to save. However, if you’d rather see it on the map, we have that, too.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

It’s also a pretty easy trek from the General Store to this stash.

You’ll first notice that this Cult Stash doesn’t have a combination. Instead, you’ll need a key. The only hint given is a lightbulb symbol on the lid.

DO NOT USE YOUR FLASHLIGHT BOOST ON THE LID!

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

I made this massive mistake when I first found the Cult Stash, and I wasted essential batteries because I was overly confident that’s what the lightbulb meant. Instead, point your flashlight above the box and you will see a yellow arrow.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

These point toward the Streamside Stash Key, so you only need to follow them. With the key in hand, you can return to the box and open it for the treasure. Considering the wolf enemies now prowling the forest, you’ll need it.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

With another Cult Stash down, Saga is slightly more powerful and prepared for what is ahead. Look at our links below for more Alan Wake 2 guides to help you survive what’s to come in the story.