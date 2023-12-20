Guides

How to Get a Textbook in Royale High

Relax, take it easy.

Locker room in Royale High.
Image Source: callmehbob/Roblox

To complete the Styding By The Dream Fountain quest in Royale High, you’ll have to obtain an item necessary for completing one of the Campus 3 quests. Here is our guide on how to get a Textbook in Royale High on Roblox.

Where To Find and How To Use Textbook in Royale High

A character in Royale High
Image Source: callmehbob/Roblox

There are several steps you’ll need to do in order to obtain the Textbook in Royale High on Roblox. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to find the Textbook.

  • Click the “Planner” tab on the side to open your Journal
  • On the first or second page of the Journal find the textbook quest
  • Go to the shop and buy a locker decoration
  • To place the decoration in the locker, click on it, and then on the locker
  • Once you’re done, place your cursor on the locker decoration to get the “Take out the Textbook” option

The Textbook has multiple purposes. It can be used both for studying and completing the quests in Royale High. Besides the Study by the Dream Fountain quest, you’ll need the Textbook to complete a couple of other quests too:

  • Study Sesh
  • Book Check

How To Complete Study by the Dream Fountain Quest Royale High

Once you’re done with the task of obtaining the Textbook, head straight to the Dream Fountain and choose the “Relax” option when you get close. You can find the Dream Fountain in the Main Campus located in Divinia Park.

When you start to relax next to this beautiful object, equip your Textbook in order to complete the Study by the Dream Fountain quest in Royale High on Roblox. The reward for completing it is +83 EXP in gold stars, which you can use to upgrade your character.

These were all the steps you’ll need to do to get the Textbook and complete the desired quest. And now, start studying!

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments