To complete the Styding By The Dream Fountain quest in Royale High, you’ll have to obtain an item necessary for completing one of the Campus 3 quests. Here is our guide on how to get a Textbook in Royale High on Roblox.

Where To Find and How To Use Textbook in Royale High

Image Source: callmehbob/Roblox

There are several steps you’ll need to do in order to obtain the Textbook in Royale High on Roblox. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to find the Textbook.

Click the “Planner” tab on the side to open your Journal

On the first or second page of the Journal find the textbook quest

Go to the shop and buy a locker decoration

To place the decoration in the locker, click on it, and then on the locker

Once you’re done, place your cursor on the locker decoration to get the “Take out the Textbook” option

The Textbook has multiple purposes. It can be used both for studying and completing the quests in Royale High. Besides the Study by the Dream Fountain quest, you’ll need the Textbook to complete a couple of other quests too:

Study Sesh

Book Check

How To Complete Study by the Dream Fountain Quest Royale High

Once you’re done with the task of obtaining the Textbook, head straight to the Dream Fountain and choose the “Relax” option when you get close. You can find the Dream Fountain in the Main Campus located in Divinia Park.

When you start to relax next to this beautiful object, equip your Textbook in order to complete the Study by the Dream Fountain quest in Royale High on Roblox. The reward for completing it is +83 EXP in gold stars, which you can use to upgrade your character.

These were all the steps you’ll need to do to get the Textbook and complete the desired quest. And now, start studying!