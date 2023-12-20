All Royale High Glitterfrost Halo Answers 2023

If you’re trying to get some rare loot in the Roblox RPG, you need the Royale High Glitterfrost Halo answers for 2023. To celebrate the holiday season, players can net an exclusive halo accessory, alongside plenty of gems and other resources, by making a wish at the fountain. Answering questions correctly can increase the odds too, so check in below for all the answers you need.

How to Get Glitterfrost Halo in Royale High

The Glitterfrost Halo is the top prize for getting lucky on the main fountain in Royale High. You’ll find it just outside of the main school grounds, simply by turning around and heading south from the main spawn point.

Thanks to an ongoing holiday event, every two hours you can make a ‘wish’ at the fountain by answering a randomly selected question. Each comes with four possible answers, though usually only one or two will boost your chances. If you get the right one it’ll increase the odds of pulling the Glitterfrost Halo, though it’s still far from certain.

Other than that, there’s no other way to increase the likelihood – it’s almost entirely down to luck. As long as you select the correct answer from our list below, it’s then out of your hands. Just cross your fingers and hope you get lucky!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

All Glitterfrost Halo Fountain Answers in Royale High

Check out the table below to see all the authors, and answers for the Glitterfrost Halo Fountain in Royale High, courtesy of X user Mafalda3p0. Make sure to check which user created the story when it pops up, and then look for the corresponding answer to select! If there’s an entry with two or three possible answers, it means any of them will give you a halo boost.

Author Answer to choose Bluethemouse B ChantelDesire/T0N1_03 A or C DiamondGoggles1 C or D FashionistaQueen56 No Halo boost answer Gemstonewater A GhostlyDamsel D ItsTotallyNotSav No Halo boost answer Miss0pa07 A misswillowpuff No Halo boost answer muffin_WAT/Honeydewis_back B or D P1nk_catt/tigersnow7 No Halo boost answer PastelMoon_7/xS0n1a A phoebephase A, B, or D SlytherinQueen1116 C StarliePuff No Halo boost answer

Remember, you can only approach the fountain and make a wish once every two hours. In fact, you’ll even get a handy countdown timer in-game so you know when to head back. Just pick the right answer from our table and hope for the best. Until trading is reactivated in Royale High, it’s your only way of getting the Glitterfrost Halo!

That’s all for this guide. For more on Roblox, check out Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes, Bodybuilder Simulator codes, and our Pet Simulator 99 value list.