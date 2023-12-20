How to Get Darling Academia Uniform in Royale High

The only way to get the Darling Academia Uniform in Royale High is to receive it as an advent gift from friends.

To celebrate the festive season, developer Callmehbob has added an advent calendar with different rewards dropping daily. The gift on December 19, 2023 was the Darling Academia Skirt and Jacket, combining to make a singular uniform set, alongside two randomly chosen gifts. Sadly, an item is only available on the day it released. Therefore, if you didn’t snag the item on the 19th your chances of getting it randomly are now much lower.

The catch, however, is that you can’t directly open the advent calendar yourself. Instead, you need a friend to send you that day’s advent gift from their own profile. This promotes the social aspect of Royale High, but means you can’t grind through all prizes yourself.

As such, make sure to add any friends you may know playing Royale High so they can send their free daily advent calendar item to you, and vice versa. Of course, you could also make a second account to trade directly, but you didn’t hear that from us!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

What Does the Darling Academia Uniform Do?

It seems that the Darling Academia Uniform in Royale High is a purely cosmetic item, with no additional benefits. That said, since the game is geared around RPG and role playing mechanics. No doubt many players have coveted this item to add a new option to their wardrobe.

In the future, the Darling Academia Uniform is bound to go down as one of the rarest and most limited skins in the game, due to how short its availability was. Therefore, any players seen wearing it will instantly be recognized as seasoned Royale High veterans. If you want that clout, you know what to do!

That's all for this guide.