Codes

Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes (December 2023)

Claim these free rewards!

Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes
Image Source: Morefun (H.K.) Limited

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime is a strategy tower defense game with fast-paced and addictive gameplay. If you get stuck in the later stages, you should redeem these valid codes to get some boost and valuable resources.

All Available Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

The developer has released a lot of codes that players can redeem to obtain in-game money, cosmetics, and other valuable items. Here are all the valid codes you can use in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime:

  • Gift777 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • Gift888 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • Gift999 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • VIP777 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • VIP888 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • VIP999 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • 30DBRZ – Redeem to get free rewards
  • MAGIC77 – Redeem to get free rewards
  • MAGIC99 – Redeem to get free rewards

All Expired Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

Like many games, the codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime will eventually expire and become invalid, and here are all the codes you can no longer use:

  • DOODLEMAGIC – Redeem to get free rewards
  • L7HXJZ – Redeem to get free rewards
  • PLAYDOODLE123 – Redeem to get free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

To redeem codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime, you can follow these step-by-step instructions:

  1. Launch Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime on your phone.
  2. Go to Settings by clicking the gear icon on the top left side of the screen.
  3. Copy and paste one of the valid Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes into the text box in the Redeem Codes section.
  4. Press the OK button to claim your rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes. Twinfinite has other code posts you may be interested in checking out before leaving the website, such as Whiteout Survival and Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Related Posts

About the author

Gabriela Jessica

Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.

More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Comments