Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes (December 2023)

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime is a strategy tower defense game with fast-paced and addictive gameplay. If you get stuck in the later stages, you should redeem these valid codes to get some boost and valuable resources.

All Available Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

The developer has released a lot of codes that players can redeem to obtain in-game money, cosmetics, and other valuable items. Here are all the valid codes you can use in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime:

Gift777 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards Gift888 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards Gift999 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards VIP777 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards VIP888 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards VIP999 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards 30DBRZ – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards MAGIC77 – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards MAGIC99 – Redeem to get free rewards

All Expired Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

Like many games, the codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime will eventually expire and become invalid, and here are all the codes you can no longer use:

DOODLEMAGIC – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards L7HXJZ – Redeem to get free rewards

– Redeem to get free rewards PLAYDOODLE123 – Redeem to get free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

To redeem codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime, you can follow these step-by-step instructions:

Launch Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime on your phone. Go to Settings by clicking the gear icon on the top left side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes into the text box in the Redeem Codes section. Press the OK button to claim your rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes.