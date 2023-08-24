How to Free Oskar Fevras & Complete Free the Artist in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Free the Artist quest begins during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 when you first encounter the imprisoned Oskar Fevras. Although it is a part of the game’s early stages, players will need to progress further in the main campaign to trigger the next phase of the mission. So, to help you with Oskar’s journey, we’ll show you how to complete the Free the Artist quest.

How to Free Oskar Fevras in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can free Oskar at the Zhentarim Hideout by exchanging a certain amount of gold with Brem. I recommend completing the Find the Missing Shipment quest first since it can lower the price for the transaction. You can also roll a few ability checks to reduce it even further, and you can sell any unwanted goods to Brem if you need more coins.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you hand over the money, you can talk to Oskar to tell him the good news. Then, he will ask you to give him some extra gold for his travels, but it isn’t necessarily required to do so. Other players have indicated that he made it safely regardless of giving him coins, so it’s up to you to decide.

Fevras promises to reimburse you for all the gold you’ve spent as long as you make it to Baldur’s Gate during Act 3.

Where to Find Oskar Fevras in Baldur’s Gate

Oskar can be found at Lady Jannath’s Estate, to the left of the Baldur’s Gate fast travel point. You’ll notice Tarhum Mnemonis standing at the front door, and you can speak to him to learn about the house.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Players can head inside the home to meet Oskar on the upper floor at the coordinates ‘X: -248, Y: -48.’ However, you will need to restrain with non-lethal attacks, and you can activate these strikes via the Passives section of your character’s slot.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

How to Investigate the Atelier in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can grab a key from Oskar’s body and continue upstairs near the quest waypoint. Players may want to ungroup their party at this point since the team will constantly get hit by objects. It’s best to use a character with the multi-leveled Misty Step ability to avoid attacks from the enemies (I just kept using the power repeatedly until I got upstairs.)

Then, players can pick up Oskar’s painting and place it on the easel nearby. If you can’t grab it, you can right-click on the object to produce the ‘Steal’ option.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now, you can interact with the easel to combine the items, allowing you to access the hidden room on the right. Players must open the chest with Oskar’s key and take the letter inside it to get a password. You may also need to read the other notes on the desk for more information about the quest.

How to Get Inside the Carrion Mansion in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the information provided by the letter within the Atelier, you can head to the mansion to find an entrance at the coordinates ‘X: -15, Y: -150.’ You must then choose the dialogue option ‘Secreta Mortuorum‘ to unlock the door (Jaheira waypoint.)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll need to speak to the Mystic Carrion to get the Torch of Revocation by either killing him, exchanging 3,000 gold, or finding Thrumbo. Next, players can return to the hidden room they opened in Lady Jannath’s Estate to burn the Painting of the Smiling Maiden with the Torch of Revocation (have the weapon equipped and interact with the item.)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After this, players must confront the spirit of Kerri Evenfield, where they can roll a few successful ability checks to avoid any combat (just try not to get on her bad side.) As a result, you can speak to Oskar at the Atelier to receive a special gift from him.

Now that you know how to complete the Free the Artist mission, you can check out more Act 3 missions with our How to Save Iron Throne Prisoners guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about Baldur’s Gate 3.