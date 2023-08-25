How to Find Thrumbo for Mystic Carrion in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you explore Baldur’s Gate, you may encounter the mysterious Mystic Carrion, who will ask you to locate his missing zombie servant. But, due to the massive landscape of this particular area, it may seem like trying to search for a needle in a haystack, especially with the vague details you receive. Fortunately, we’ve narrowed down Thrumbo’s location, and we’ll show you what steps you need to take to find him.

Where to Find Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3

Thrumbo can be found in a house to the right of the Heapside Strand fast travel point at the coordinates ‘X: 53, Y: -120’ (at the Karlach marker.) It’s recommended not to get too close to the beachside since a horde of enemies can appear when getting approaching.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once inside, you must open the wardrobe to the right of the door to discover Thrumbo hiding inside. Although it has a red-colored interaction, it won’t get you in trouble like others you may have encountered.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll face one of the many decisions here, where Thrumbo will ask you to take down the Mystic Carrion instead of him. He will also explain the reasoning behind this attack plan to provide more information about the choice.

Should You Side With Thrumbo or the Mystic Carrion in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you want something quick and easy (or you’re just plain evil,) you can eliminate Thrumbo and carry his body to the Mystic Carrion for the Torch of Revocation. However, players must not loot his body, or else they will trigger a fight with the powerful creature. On the other hand, those playing on the good side can help Thrumbo to get the same rewards.

The only problem is the fact that the Mystic Carrion can resurrect itself, so you must destroy a jar with his heart inside it. Nevertheless, players can avoid a fight altogether by paying for the Torch of Revocation, a requirement for the Free the Artist quest. It can go for 3,000 gold, and you can purchase it through the Mystic Carrion at Philgrave’s Mansion.

Any of the three choices will give you the tool regardless, and it’s all about how much time or money you want to spend on it.

Where to Find Mystic Carrion’s Secret Basement in Baldur’s Gate 3

To help Thrumbo, you can go through a hole at the coordinates ‘X: 26, Y: -165’ within Philgrave’s Mansion Basement level (on the beachside.)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While here, players can move the boxes out of the way to access the hidden route. Due to its smaller size, you must change your shape with the Gaseous Form or transform it into a Halfling with the Mask of the Shapeshifter. You can also use a ladder if you head deeper inside the mansion from the other side.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can take a right once inside to read the ‘A Mummy’s Memories’ book on a table, updating the quest with new information. There, you’ll learn about an ancient crypt that can help you advance further in your mission to take down the Mystic Carrion.

Where to Find the Mystic Carrion’s Ancient Lair in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can access the lair from the Lower City Sewers, which has several entrances throughout the city. We used the manhole found at the coordinates ‘X: 127, Y: -34’ to the left of the Basilisk Gate waypoint (in an alleyway.)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll encounter a ton of enemies while venturing deeper inside the sewers, so be sure to rest whenever you can. Players must go to the Undercity Ruins waypoint to access the Passageway to the Mystic Carrion’s ancient lair.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

How to Explore the Ancient Lair in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’ve found the lair, it’s time to look around for a hidden room with the Mystic Carrion’s heart. To do this, players must open the Stone Wall at the coordinates ‘X: -1389, Y: 74.’ Unfortunately, you will trigger a formidable battle shortly after, but you can avoid it by casting an invisibility spell on your character beforehand.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you get rid of the opponents, you can go inside the room to read the book on a table (on the left side.) Players can also loot the nearby chests to get a hefty amount of valuables, including gold, gems, and other tools.

Next, you can return to the initial area where you found Thrumbo and collect the Jar of Mystic Carrion’s Heart from him.

How to Defeat Mystic Carrion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you receive the item from Thrumbo, you must destroy the Jar of Mystic Carrion’s Heart by setting it on the ground and shooting it with an arrow. It’s best to place it far away from everyone, as it will explode on impact.

Now it’s time to give the Mystic Carrion a taste of his own medicine by taking him down at Philgrave’s Mansion. You can get a password during the Free the Artist quest if you don’t have access to the side entrance. Upon entry, the enemy will summon his Ancient Servants (who aren’t too difficult to beat), along with his Ulnar creature.

The Mystic Carrion will constantly unleash the Cloudkill, which creates a harmful fog within a radius. Therefore, you can focus your attacks on him first to avoid these strikes. You should also be aware of the Mummy Rot effect that can be inflicted on your characters from the Ancient Servants, forbidding you from healing.

Eventually, you can take the Torch of Revocation from the Mystic Carrion and continue with the Free the Artist quest.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the Find Thrumbo for Mystic Carrion quest. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our class tier list.