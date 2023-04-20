Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty Season 03 introduces a new mission of the Redacted Tier 1 faction, featuring the Scavenger boss. You’ll need to achieve two tasks to complete the quest to earn XP and a key to the Sawah Hotel Room. So, if you need some help with this mission, here’s how to find Scavenger Calling Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Complete Calling Card in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Calling Card mission mandates players to complete the following tasks: find and extract Scavenger Calling Cards and kill the Scavenger. To find the Calling Cards, you must locate the Scavenger on either the Al Mazrah or Ashika Island map and loot the backpacks of the surrounding bodies within a red circle. The Scavenger’s location will trigger randomly while playing a mission, so there isn’t a primary area for this boss.

Players may be able to spawn the Scavenger by taking operators down or starting the Secure Intel contract. Since the boss will scavenge the dead bodies of players, you can try to loot them to see if they have a Calling Card to spawn the boss. Nonetheless, you can still progress further in the DMZ run until you eventually get the prompt, ‘The Scavenger Nearby.’

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players will instantly see a new map icon of the boss, and you can ping it to make your way there. Once you are close by, the Scavenger will throw out a smoke grenade, and it should be relatively easy to take the boss down, as they do not openly attack the player (there will still be AIs around the enemy.) With the Scavenger out of the way, you can achieve one of the Calling Cards tasks and begin to loot the backpacks of the bodies within the red radius of the Scavenger.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Calling Cards will replace the standard Dog Tags of the opposing side, and you will need to collect three of them to finish the mission. Players must also exfil these items successfully by surviving the round, but you don’t need to get them all in a single match (you can gradually obtain them with each DMZ mission.)

When eliminating the Scavenger, you can grab the new Scavenger Backpack, which expands your inventory size. Upon completion, players will earn 5,000 XP and the Sawah Hotel Room Key for the Al Mazrah map.

So there you have it; this is how to find the Scavenger Calling Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to complete the Train Tracks.

Related Posts