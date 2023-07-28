How to Farm Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2

The Lumenite Crystal is a crafting material you need to create and upgrade various gear and items in Remnant 2. Since they’re extremely valuable, Lumenite Crystals are very hard to obtain, and unfortunately, you will not encounter any vendor selling this item. To help you quickly gather this crafting material, we have made this guide to tell you the best farming spots for Lumenite Crystals.

Remnant 2 Lumenite Crystals Farming Locations

You can acquire Lumenite Crystals by killing Elite Enemies on various worlds. Although they can be found in any zone, there are two great spots to farm this rare material.

The Labyrinth – Fractured Ingress

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The first farming spot is located at the Fractured Ingress in the Labyrinth. You should be familiar with this zone because you must return to this area to unlock new worlds using the Biome Portal Key. Besides containing the portal to other worlds, the Fractured Ingress also holds one Elite Golem.

You can find this creature by climbing the stairs to your left and reaching the portal area. Once you approach the two statues in the middle of the passage, an Elite Golem will rise from the ground alongside its smaller brethren. Although you will only get one Lumenite Crystal by killing this enemy, you can repeatedly respawn this Elite Mob by touching the World Stone.

If you don’t want to walk, you can also use the Liquid Escape to instantly return to the last activated checkpoint. This unique item is a bottle shaped like a human skull, and each character will automatically have this consumable in their inventory from the beginning.

Root Earth – Corrupted Harbor

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The second farming spot is at the Corrupted Harbor in Root Earth. Since this will be the last world you unlock, you can only access this area during the end game. This zone is full of monsters, and you should encounter around six Elite Enemies before reaching the final area.

I recommend playing in co-op mode to reduce the grinding time, and your friends can help you take down monsters that can become quite tanky during the end game. Once all enemies are dead, you can use the Liquid Escape to return to the checkpoint, respawn all monsters, and continue farming.

Besides Lumenite Crystals, Remnant 2 also features another rare material called Simulacrums. You will need these glowing golden artifacts to increase the maximum number of your Relic Charge, and they’re even harder to obtain than Lumenite Crystals.