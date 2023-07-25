How to Get Simulacrum in Remnant 2 & Where to Use It

Everything you need to know about one of the most elusive materials.

Improving your stats in Remnant 2 can only get you so far. You must also deal with your relic for the full increase in your survivability. Initially, you only get three uses that you probably burn through too quickly. You’ll need Simulacrum to increase that, but they aren’t easy to find.

How to Get Simulacrum

You can get one Simulacrum from the shop Cass opens in Ward 13 at any point in the story. This isn’t affordable when you start, as it costs 1,500 Scrap. This is the only easily attainable Simulacrum, though.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Other than that, Simulacrum spawn in random places in each world, so your only real method to find them will be by being as thorough as possible through every map. There’s no set place to find them, as map pieces are randomized.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Simulacrum Uses

There are two uses for Simulacrum in Remnant 2. Primarily, Simulacrum are traded to Wallace (along with 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap) to upgrade your number of Relic uses.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfite

The other use is that one is needed to get any weapon from +19 to the final +20 level. This will probably take you at least the whole game due to the iron cost, so until then, it’s best to use them on your relic uses.

While we can't lead you to Simulacum, this guide should at least let you know how useful they are once you first find one.