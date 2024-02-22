Players from every corner of Earth’s realms are diving deep into the mystical wonders of Inflexion Games’ Nightingale, and embarking on the game’s unique, fantasy survival crafting adventure.

There are a variety of aspects to the gameplay, but probably one of the most important is proper item management, and knowing what your character needs to carry as well as what is better off stored away.

There are also some items you may come across and think you need, but then realize that you’re better off without them and just need to get rid of them. If you’re unsure how to go about it, here is our handy guide for how to drop items in Nightingale.

How to Drop Items From Your Inventory in Nightingale

We do have to admit, getting rid of items from your inventory in Nightingale was initially a bit confusing on the first day. A task that should normally be quite simple, especially in an online survival crafting game, was a bit overly complex. However, in the game’s first big batch of hotfixes that dropped early this morning, the item drop mechanic appeared to get some much-needed polish.

Now, to permanently remove an item from your inventory, all you have to do is left-click an item currently in it that you don’t want, and drag it over to the big ‘Drop’ button (seen above). That will effectively trash the item, freeing up the inventory slot and however much it weighed.

Do note that you cannot ‘drop’ items from your inventory while in the Tutorial mode. However, once you make it to the Abeyance Realm portal and into your biome of choice, the option will become available. It is an odd thing, but in case you think that your game is bugged, that’s simply how the game currently has it. A future patch could change that, and we’ll update this if needed.

Also, alternatively, another means of basically discarding items is via extraction of Essence Dust. When you right-click an item in your inventory and choose ‘Extract‘, after receiving a set amount of Essence from it the item will disappear, essentially spent. That is another means of thinning out your inventory if need be during the Tutorial and beyond.

That concludes our guide for how to drop items in Nightingale. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far, and how you feel about the item management system right now.

