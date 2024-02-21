Guides

Can You Return to Previous Realms in Nightingale?

Portal in Nightingale
Image Source: Inflexion Games

As a Realmwalker, you’ll travel through numerous locations filled with unique resources. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: Can you return to previous realms in Nightingale? Here’s what you need to know.

What Happens After You Leave a Realm in Nightingale?

You can return to previous realms in Nightingale if the Respite is set or a portal remains open in that world. During the tutorial phase, you must travel through several destinations. However, players can’t return to these areas since they only pertain to the title’s early stages.

Eventually, Respites will be unlocked, which will be set in the Desert, Forest, or Swamp. No matter where you are on the map, you can always return to this location via the Map tab. Here, you’ll see the option ‘Travel to Respite,’ which will automatically take you back to your base.

Respite in Nightingale
Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Those who change their mind can alter their Respite point by placing it somewhere. But, of course, you’ll lose your previous destination when doing so. Realmwalkers can also share their world with friends using the Estate Address Card. This allows others to access your home even if you are offline.

Other than your main base of operations, you can return to past realms if you have an open portal there. You’ll need the same cards to re-open these previous areas, yet it can depend on the player. In particular, when someone else uses the Realm cards, they won’t open in the exact location. Therefore, the same player that opened it before must do it again.

When all the portals are closed, you won’t be able to return to the world again. I’m still working out the mechanics right now, so there may be other ways to use this procedure. Nevertheless, once I’ve dabbled more with Realms, I’ll be sure to update this guide with additional information.

Hopefully, this has answered your question on whether or not you can return to past realms in Nightingale. For more content, be sure to check out our guide on how to recruit NPCs.

