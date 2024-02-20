Is Nightingale Coming to Consoles? Answered

As the era of open-world survival crafting adventure games continues, the fantasy-driven Nightingale is one of the most highly-anticipated ones to date and finally launches on Steam everywhere tomorrow.

Recommended Videos

Players are anxious to dive Mary Poppins-style into the beautifully dangerous and mysterious Fae Realms, and portal hop their way to the rank of Reamwalker.

Given that many survival crafter games these days have released universally on various platforms, it would only make sense to wonder if the same will be said for Nightingale. If you’re on a console and want to know if you’ll be able to download the game for yourself tomorrow, here’s our handy guide that answers the fae-tful question — is Nightingale coming to consoles?

Can You Play Nightingale on Consoles?

Image Source: Inflexion Games

Players everywhere have been able to enjoy vibrant survival crafters like Palworld, Enshrouded, and No Man’s Sky on a variety of platforms, especially since the genre has been trending astronomically in the past year or so. Bigger audiences often mean bigger odds of a well-rounded, successful lifecycle for a game, though of course building a huge, interactive world for different systems comes with plenty of challenges.

That said, in the case of Nightingale, the game will be launching into Early Access exclusively on PC (via Steam or Epic Games) tomorrow. So unfortunately for those on consoles, only those on PC setups will be able to check the game out firsthand.

Will Nightingale Make It to Consoles in the Future?

Image Source: Inflexion Games

Granted, some games that debut initially on PC (particularly during Early Access when they want to test the market) do eventually branch out to other platforms, once the developers have been able to further polish it and subsequently adjust it for different hardware systems. Sometimes they migrate to just one other platform or multiple, it simply depends on the game itself and the team behind it.

As for Inflexion Games, the team behind Nightingale, they have not yet given any word as to whether they plan to expand their biggest game yet to consoles like Xbox and PS5. At this point, they’re undoubtedly dedicated to making sure the launch of Nightingale on PC goes as smoothly as possible, especially with multiplayer server stability.

From there, they’ll take feedback from the community on bugs and a variety of other issues that inevitably come with Early Access, and focus on building the game’s performance up to where it’s destined to go. Once they reach that point, Inflexion will then likely make a ‘yes or no’ decision on migrating to consoles.

That concludes our guide that answers the question — is Nightingale coming to consoles? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you plan on picking the game up for PC tomorrow. Do you think it should come to console also?

Be sure to check out our other guides for Nightingale as Early Access begins, such as our hands-on preview of the game.