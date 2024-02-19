Are you wondering when the Nightingale release time is? This new survival game follows the unexpected success of its fellow genre titles, Palworld and Enshrouded. Combining magical powers with a first-person survival gameplay loop, there’s not long left to wait until you can get your hands on it.

When Is the Nightingale Release Time?

The Nightingale release time is on February 20, 2024 at 11 AM EST. You can use the time below as a handy countdown to how long there is left to wait:

The good news comes courtesy of Nightingale’s official Steam page. Since Nightingale is only dropping at its launch, that means it’s all but guaranteed to arrive at the above time – barring any unexpected problems, of course.

Nightingale Release Details

Image Source: Inflexion Games

As mentioned above, when Nightingale debuts on PC on February 20, it’ll be as part of an early access model. This means if you buy in early, you can expect even more features and additional content down the line. It’s a good way for devs to gauge interest in their game, and collaborate directly with the community when it comes to improvements.

As it stands, Inflexion Games has not shared any specific news on a full launch for Nightingale, including future console support. That said, if you’re one of the players counting down its initial launch, the chances are you’re ready to play on PC.

In a pre-launch Q&A article shared the weekend before its launch, Inflexion Games confirmed the game will run on Steam Deck, but without any native support. It also shared some HUD changes from the most recent pre-release alpha, while also confirming a limited amount of controller support.

That's all for our Nightingale release time countdown!