Lethal Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Lethal Tower Defense is a Roblox game based on the popular title Lethal Company, but here, you must unlock units, defeat bosses, defend ship and team up with others if necessary. Also, this experience will be much easier if you use Lethal Tower Defense codes for various freebies!

All Lethal Tower Defense Codes List

Lethal Tower Defense Codes (Working)

LAUNCH – 200 Scrap

How to Redeem Codes in Lethal Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Lethal Tower Defense is a piece of cake. Just follow our detailed instructions to claim your rewards in no time:

Launch Lethal Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the CODES icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Insert a code in the pop-up text box. Hit the CONFIRM CODE button to claim your rewards.

