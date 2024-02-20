Games are always better with friends, and Nightingale is no exception to that rule. So, without further ado, here is our guide on how to play with friends in Nightingale.

Playing Multiplayer With Friends in Nightingale

To start, Nightingale’s game loop is all about exploring randomly generated fantasy realms full of, for lack of a better word, fantastic things. Now, if Nightingale were like most other survival crafting games, then you would be the one to host your own realm locally, use the developers (usually public) dedicated servers, or pay for a dedicated server yourself. What Inflexion Games has done to improve upon that usual server structure is hosting every single realm on dedicated servers at no cost to the players.

What this means is you can play with your friends in their realms and on your own, whether you’re actually present in your realm of choice or not. If their dedicated servers are up to snuff, then this feature is a refreshing one that really ups the accessibility as you and your friends hop between realms that you create at a whim.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Now that you understand the multiplayer better, let us discuss how you go actually go upon playing with your friends. Thankfully, it’s actually pretty simple! All you have to do is open the party menu and search for your friend using their name and four numbers that follow it. Creating a party like this can be done with up to six players. What that means is you can’t have over six people join your realm. However, that number may increase post-launch, especially when there are already late-game social hubs that can hold many players.

Because of the always-on dedicated servers, your friends will also be able to visit your realm whenever they want. Except they will need a special realm card that you gift them. From there, they can use the card in their portals to visit your realm whenever they would like. I’m also happy to report that multiplayer feels pretty smooth as disconnects and stability issues were fairly rare.

