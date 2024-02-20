Nightingale is a game about exploring many randomly generated realms, but that doesn’t mean you have to go it alone. So, to help quell that loneliness, here is how to recruit NPCs in Nightingale.

Recommended Videos

Recruiting NPCs in Nightingale

As you explore the many realms that Nightingale has on offer, there will be times you meet NPCs. Some NPCs will sell you items and resources and others will offer you quests. Some of those who offer up quests will give an NPC companion as a reward and it’s those NPCs you will want to find.

Thankfully, getting your first recruitable NPC will be easier than you might be expecting. This is thanks to the first realm you visit having such a quest NPC and recruitable companion. Getting the companion themselves shouldn’t be too difficult. The quest itself will usually have you crafting whatever the NPC needs. In my case, the lady asked me to create three bedrolls and one campfire before I could take the other NPC home with me.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

You will also get a reward from a chest for completing said quest with this NPC. I’m not sure if all NPCs who give recruitable NPCs also have chest rewards, but it bears mentioning that mine did. Once recruited, the NPC will follow you, harvest nearby things for you, and defend you from attacking animals and enemies. The NPC can also help you build as well, and your home base will act as their home if you decide not to take them along in your realm-hopping adventures.

Beyond that, NPC companions can be outfitted with anything you can outfit yourself. So as combat becomes harder, you will not only want to gear yourself well, but your companion too. This also allows for some light tactical play too. Are you going to support your melee NPC companion with ranged attacks or have them fight from a distance for you while you attack, dodge, and use spells?

Regardless, the companion is a worthwhile ally and can help defend your home for you while you’re away. Which is useful since the game’s dedicated servers mean your home may be under attack regularly, whether or not you’re online. It’s easy to see how Nightingale is shaping up to be something special while the other survival crafting games released this year remain stiff competition.

For more, check out our preview of Nightingale.