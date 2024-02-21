In Nightingale, essence dust of various tiers is the main currency that allows you to buy and sell with NPC essence traders. However, the early game can make it feel difficult to stockpile some, so here is how to get essence dust fast in Nightingale.

You would think that the lowest tier of essence dust (white) would be easier to come by. Because sometimes you’ll see a single essence drop while you’re chopping wood or mining rocks. However, that paltry amount of essence dust won’t nearly cover the cost it will take to repair the item needed to harvest it.

So, what are you to do? How do you make enough essence dust to repair all your gear when that can cost over 100 at a time? The answer comes in the form of extracting a process where you take an item and extract the essence dust from it. Now, pretty much everything has an essence dust extraction value. Cooked meat from defeated wildlife is worth about two essence per slab of meat, while the basic gear you start with is worth ten.

What you may have noticed is that things like rocks, sticks, stones, and wood are all worth one essence—a 1-1 ratio. However, the one that is the easiest and quickest to harvest is the plant fibers. They too are worth one essence dust a piece, but since you can sprint through the forest and tap E on the countless shrubs that litter the forest floor, you can rack up dozens of fibers in less than a minute.

This should be incredibly helpful and will save you lots of time as you explore the realms and buy every recipe from the various NPC essence traders. This kind of efficient strategy will also likely ensure your equipment is always fully repaired too. Beyond that, recruiting an NPC companion can help too if you find yourself carrying too many items as you run around.

