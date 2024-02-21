Players everywhere are umbrella-soaring into the mystical world of Nightingale, which puts you in the shoes of a mysterious protagonist who must flee an unforeseen plague known only as The Pale that has ravaged the Earth.

You must hop from one Fae Realm to another via portals, equipped only with what you can carry and craft. As with any survival crafting game, proper management of your items and the crafting system is the key to progressing and keeping yourself alive.

In the case of Nightingale, you do have to be mindful of what all you carry, as the slots you start off with will fill up fairly quickly. However, there is a way to expand your on-hand storage to better suit your needs as you level up and encounter more challenges. If you’re wondering how to get more space, here is our handy guide for how to increase carry capacity in Nightingale.

How to Get More Inventory Space in Nightingale

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

When first starting out in Nightingale, you’ll notice that your character‘s inventory space is fairly limited. You can gather a sufficient amount of resources for the tutorial with little issue, but once you truly enter the game’s unforgiving Realms, you will quickly find yourself needing more than just pocket room.

Thankfully, there is a self-explanatory method of expanding your carry capacity — a backpack. Not only does it function as a standalone gear slot for your character, improving your overall score, it provides the precious space you need for taking on more complex crafting tasks and having all the necessary tools/weapons you need on hand.

To get your first backpack, you will need to craft one. To do that, you’ll need to first build a Simple Sewing Bench. In order to build one, you first need to get the recipe schematic for it. Pay a visit to the local Essence Trader in your chosen Realm, who should have the recipe unlockable under the ‘Crafting: Basics and Repair’ tab. It costs just 55 x Essence Dust, the basic-level Essence you get from extracting at the start of the game.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Once you have the recipe, decide where you want to build your Simple Sewing Bench and set up shop. Then, to craft the Simple Backpack, you’ll need just the following resources:

2 x Leather

6 x Plant Fiber

Once you’ve gathered these items from plants and animals in the area around your base, you can get your very first backpack made and set for adventure. It will double your carry capacity from 50 kg to 100kg, making those trips for resources much more efficient.

That concludes our guide for how to increase carry capacity in Nightingale. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far, particularly its crafting system.

