How to Change Character Appearance in Nightingale

One of my favorite little things to do when playing an RPG is to customize the looks of my in-game character. Naturally, people are wondering if you can do that in the latest hit. Here is our guide on how to change your character appearance in Nightingale.

How to Customize Character Appearance in Nightingale

To answer the question right away — yes, you can change the appearance of your character in Nightingale. Actually, the game gives you the opportunity to do it in much more detail than ever before.

First, you choose your character’s basic characteristics and background:

Template

These are the character appearance templates in Nightingale. There are 39 male and 39 female character templates available. Choose your preferred general look.

Age

This is where you determine how old you want your hero to be. The age range is between 16 and 70. What do you prefer, youth or experience?

Voice

Now it’s time to choose what your character’s voice will sound like. It’s up to you whether you prefer a deep or shrill voice.

Story

Choose your character’s backstory. It includes origin, upbringing, and all similar details of a person’s life history.

Lineage

You need to select your ancestors here. Pay close attention when making this choice, because it largely affects your final in-game appearance.

Inheritance

Now that you have established your ancestry in Nightingale, you choose what details you inherited from them in terms of physical appearance.

After you are done with the basic settings, it’s time to focus on details. You can select the color of your hair, and eyes, as well as other facial features. That concludes your physical appearance, but there are still a few things you need to determine.

There are two additional options you need to define:

Equip – This is where you choose your starting gear. Note that this is connected to the difficulty setting you choose because the harder it is, the fewer items spawn.

– This is where you choose your starting gear. Note that this is connected to the difficulty setting you choose because the harder it is, the fewer items spawn. Realm – Finally, it’s time to choose the difficulty level in which you want to play Nightingale. The good thing is that you can amend it whenever you want if you change your mind in the meantime.

Also, it’s useful to know that at this moment you can’t change character appearance after the initial customization. But, that doesn’t mean that it won’t become available in some future updates. In the meantime, you can always change general things, such as clothing, to further boost your stats and enhance your equipment.

That’s it when it comes to changing the appearance of your in-game character in Nightingale. For more Twinfinite guides about this game, check how to get Twine or how to split stacks.