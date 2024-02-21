There are various items you can find in Nightingale. They have different purposes, so some are used for healing, some for crafting, and more. One of the most important items in the game is Twine. So here is our guide on how to get Twine in Nightingale.

How to Find Twine in Nightingale

To get Twine in Nightingale, collect Fiber and take it to the Super Spinning Wheel.

If you are in an active search for Twine in Nightingame, then you should know that you can obtain it from various items you find all around the in-game world. This applies especially to Fiber that you usually find in your surroundings.

When you get Fiber, go to the Simple Spinning Wheel. With its help, you can transform Fiber into Twine. You can buy the recipe for a Simple Spinning Wheel from an Essence Trader near the Antiquarian Site of Power.

After all of this is done, you’ll finally have the precious Twine in your inventory. With it, you can upgrade your entire equipment, including weapons, armor, and tools. Besides that, Twine is essential in many crafting recipes in Nightingale. It strengthens the majority of structures you build in the game!

How to Use Twine in Nightingale

Image Source: Inflexion Games

Twine is an essential material used to craft and upgrade weapons in Nightingale. You’ll need it every time you want to enhance your weapons, no matter if it’s a big or a small update.

What’s also interesting is that Twine does much more than just upgrading your equipment. It’s also a material necessary for building different structures. The Simple Upgrade Bench is one of those structures, and it’s actually used to craft weapons in the first place.

To be able to make your own weapon, you need to craft the bench first. To do that, you need the following materials:

3 Twine

2 Ingots

4 Lumber

As you can see, Twine is hugely useful for all sorts of activities and crafts in Nightingale. When all is said and done, we can safely say that your chances of survival are very small without it.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Twine in Nightingale. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check how to get Essence Dust, how to split stacks, or how to return to previous realms.