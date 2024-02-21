Like other survival games, you have to gather numerous resources in order to survive in Nightingale. Your character has a carry limit, and you must manage your materials to avoid being encumbered. If you wish to know how to split stacks in Nightingale, this guide has all the details.

How Splitting Stacks Works in Nightingale

Unfortunately, splitting stacks is quite troublesome in Nightingale. Unlike in Palworld, where you have a dedicated button to split stacks, Nightingale only lets you do this when transferring an item to another storage.

You can perform this action by holding the Shift button. It will then open a pop-up menu where you can specify how many items you want to transfer.

On the other hand, you can transfer the whole stack by double-clicking the object. For example, I was cooking some food at a campfire, and I needed some fuel. I had 53 Plant Fibers in my bag, and when I double-clicked the stack, the game immediately transferred 25 pieces to become fuel.

Sadly, you cannot split any stack if you only open your inventory. This may become a cause for annoyance, especially when you are encumbered. Players might have to drop their whole stack to continue to move.

One possible way to avoid wasting your resources is by turning common items into Essence Dust. You can easily do this in your inventory. Just select the item you want to transform, right-click to open a pop-up menu, and select Extract.

Hopefully, Inflexion Games could add a dedicated button that lets players split their stacks even in their inventory. While it may seem like a small feature, it allows players to avoid annoying situations when managing their resources.

That covers everything you need to know about splitting stacks. Twinfinite has other Nightingale content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as how to recruit NPCs.