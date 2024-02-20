How to Find Supplies & Build a Campfire in Nightingale

Players around the world are now soaring through the various Fae Realms of Inflexion Games’ Nightingale, though in order to actually soar, your character must first learn the basics of crafting survival from one realm to the next.

One of the very first things that the mysterious character named Puck has you try out is making use of a campfire, in order to cook some food.

Per survival crafting tradition, you’ll have to search the area and scavenge the items you need to make one. If you’re wondering how and where to get a campfire kindled, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide for how to find supplies and build a Campfire in Nightingale.

How to Find Supplies For a Campfire in Nightingale

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

As you emerge into the Forest Byway area of Nightingale’s tutorial, the mysterious Puck will appear and provide you with the next step of your survival training. He’ll advise you to find supplies in order to build a Campfire, not only to keep warm but so that you can cook some food to avoid impending starvation. All Realmwalkers need to eat heartily, after all.

In order to build your first Campfire, you’ll first need to look for and acquire local resources, in this case 6 x Rocks. Luckily there are plenty of them nearby. Head over to the lake shore you see behind Puck after he vanishes. There you’ll find all the rocks you need.

This sets the premise for gathering all manner of basic resources in the game, be it Berries, Plant Fiber, Sticks, and much more. Gather what you need in order to fulfill what a crafting schematic requires, which will allow you to gradually build weapons and ultimately a base that’s suitable for survival.

How to Build a Campfire in Nightingale

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Once you have enough Rocks, find what you deem a suitable spot for your Campfire and then press ‘B’ to bring up your Building Menu. Under ‘Crafting: Basics and Repair’ you’ll find the Campfire schematic ready for use. Press ‘Place’ in the spot you want the Campfire once you’ve allocated your resources in the slot, then right-click in order to literally place it.

From there, press ‘E’ to auto-add the necessary items for your craft. If you have enough, the build will be successfully completed. If you’re missing items, a gauge for what’s required versus what you have will appear over the item being built. Venture out to acquire the remaining quota, and once you return you can then complete the craft.

Once your Campfire is built, make sure you have the necessary amount of Raw Berries to cook over the fire. They can be picked from bushes in the same vicinity. Eating them cooked will fill your Hunger meter more than eating them raw.

That concludes our guide for how to find supplies and build a Campfire in Nightingale. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Do you like the crafting mechanics?

That concludes our guide for how to find supplies and build a Campfire in Nightingale. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you're enjoying the game so far. Do you like the crafting mechanics?