Why Can’t I Dodge in Nightingale? Weapon Restrictions, Explained

Precise dodging proves to be one of the most essential combat moves you can do in any game, saving you both time and health. However, some players have noticed setbacks with this maneuver in Nightingale, and we’re here to explain why you can’t dodge with certain weapons.

How to Dodge in Nightingale

Although it isn’t explicitly clear, some weapons do not allow you to dodge in Nightingale. It only seems to work with lighter weapons, like the knife, so you won’t be able to execute it with heavier builds. You also can’t dodge without any weapons on hand, based on my own experience.

For example, I could only perform a Dodge with the Hunting Knife and Secondary Action, using right-click on the mouse or LT/L2 with a controller. You’ll then launch your character in a specific direction, but you won’t be able to do it if you’ve depleted your stamina.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

It isn’t entirely clear which weapons don’t work with Nightingale’s dodge, yet players have indicated that the knife is probably the best bet. This can be troublesome for those who prefer heavier weapons, especially for players who don’t lean on stealthy tactics.

Given that Nightingale is in its Early Access period, things could change later on. You can look forward to more updates as the developers look into these bugs and wonky mechanics. Thus, we could see a fix for this with enough player feedback.

With this in mind, I recommend having a knife on you at all times for those quick-paced battles. You’ll craft one of your first weapons using sticks and fiber during the tutorial stages of the game. Fortunately, more recipes and upgraded materials will be rewarded to you as time goes on.

Players may also encounter other problems, like PC launching issues until more patches are implemented.

That covers everything you need to know about why you can’t dodge in Nightingale. For more help, be sure to check out our guide on how to claim rewards from Twitch Drops.