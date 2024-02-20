The survivalist adventures within Fae Realms can sometimes go off to a rough start with multiple bugs and error codes. So, if you are having trouble with Nightingale not launching on your PC, we’ll help you fix the issue.

Nightingale Not Working on PC Solution

Players can fix the problems with Nightingale not working on PC with the following techniques:

Close and reopen Steam

Run the game as the administrator

Verify your game file

Ensure that you meet all the required specs

Wait until the servers clear up

When on Steam, you can verify the game file by right-clicking on it and selecting Properties. Next, go to Installed Files, and you’ll see an option to ‘Verify this game’s files are installed correctly.’ This will help refresh the content to hopefully fix the Nightingale not launching problems.

Image Source: Steam via Twinfinite

Setting the game or Steam itself as the administrator could also help address the problem. However, you may need to ensure your PC’s specs work correctly for the file. You can see the minimum and required mechanics for the game via its Steam page to see if you have the right system.

Other than these procedures, your last resort is to wait it out. Early Access launches typically have bugs and errors involved, so users must download any new updates in the near future. Inflexion Games has indicated that they will continue to work on Nightingale for a better experience, possibly fixing the PC launch errors.

🎉 Nightingale is about to begin its Early Access phase! 🎉



Read our full Early Access Statement here: https://t.co/FAwH9Q9CcO pic.twitter.com/x3K6dSbMyr — Nightingale (@PlayNightingale) February 20, 2024

With that said, you can tune in on the latest updates on the game’s official Twitter/X, as they will likely announce updates for players.

That covers everything you need to know about how to fix Nightingale not launching on PC issues. For more help, be sure to check out our guide on playing with friends and recruiting NPCs.