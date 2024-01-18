Players everywhere are beyond anxious to dive into the vibrant and bustling landscape of Palworld, especially to find and collect all the Pals the game has to offer, from the adorable to the formidable.

Whether you’re planning on a solo survival adventure or with some friends, it’s of course important to understand how exactly to kick things off in Palpagos, and what all you can adjust to have the best personalized experience. If you’re wondering how it all works, we’ve got you covered there. Here is our handy guide for how to create a new world in Palworld.

How to Set Up a New World in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To clarify first off, Palworld is an open-world survival game that still caters specifically to your created character (and subsequently any friends you invite), in that your adventure occurs in its own instance. This allows you to create an experience exactly as you want it, and thankfully it’s a very straightforward process.

At the Main Menu, hit ‘Start Game’ at the top (as seen above), which will then take you to the first step of setting up your own world on the island of Palpagos. Choose the name you want for your World, and then you’ll move on to the next step for further customization.

Next you can choose whether you want your world to be a Multiplayer-oriented one, that other players can engage and participate in. Toggle it ‘On’ if you want it open to others, or ‘Off’ if you want to stay solo.

If you feel nervous about letting others in for combat-related reasons, remember that the Early Access version of Palworld does NOT have PvP capabilities. Pocketpair confirmed that it will be added to the game later, but there’s no projected date for it yet. So you can rest easy about getting into tussles with other players. For now, it’s just Pals in the wild you’ll be duking it out with.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can also adjust the difficulty of your World, which in turn augments how challenging certain aspects of the gameplay are. There are 4 different tiers of difficulty:

Casual – Pals are easier to catch Your character gains more EXP You can gather resources and incubate eggs faster Battle is much easier No penalties when dying (no item/equipment or Pal losses)

Normal – Battle and basic gameplay is balanced Penalties for dying include the loss of all equipment and material items

Hard – Pals are harder to catch Your character gains less EXP Your character takes more damage while dealing less Gathering resources and incubating eggs takes longer Upon dying, you will lose all items and captured Pals

Custom – This allows you to customize nearly every survival aspect of the game to your personal preference



Side Note: If you decide that you’re not happy with the difficulty setting you’ve chosen, you don’t have to start an entirely new World. Turns out you can just change it back in the Main Menu. Simply click on the World you want to change from the list of ones you’ve created, and pick the new difficulty you want. There is no penalty or trade-off for doing so.

Beyond this point, you’ll then be taken to Character Customization. Once you’ve decided on a look that you like, you’ll then hop into your new World and start off with the Tutorial mode of the game, which takes you through a hands-on approach with pretty much all the basics. Beyond that, your adventure across the Palpagos Islands awaits.

That concludes our guide for how to create a new world in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our Palworld bestiary, and a guide on how to get guns.