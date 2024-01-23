How to Build Logging Site in Palworld

While playing Palworld, you have to pay attention to every single detail that affects your character and gameplay. In addition to taking care of your Pals, you also take care of everything else. Here is our guide on how to build a Logging Site in Palworld.

How to Build a Logging Site in Palworld

To build a Logging Site in Palworld, you first need to unlock the crafting recipe for it. You can do that once you reach Level 7 in the Technology Tree. To unlock the recipe, you need 2 Technology Points.

Now that you have the crafting recipe, it’s time to collect the resources needed to build a Logging Site in Palworld.

50x Wood

10x Paldium Fragment

20x Stone

As you can see, all the resources required for a Logging Site are easily obtainable. Wood can be collected by simply cutting down trees with your axe or collecting fallen branches from the ground. Paldium Fragments are obtained by mining Paldium (shiny) rocks, and Stones by mining regular rocks with a Pickaxe.

Once you have all the resources in one place, you can build the Logging Site. Find a location that suits you best and start building. The construction may take a while, but summon your Pals for help to shorten the process.

What Does the Logging Site Do in Palworld?

The main purpose of a Logging Site in Palworld is to help you collect as much Wood as you can. Since Wood is one of the most important and most needed resources in Palworld, you get the importance of a Logging Site.

When you build the site, you will see that it looks like a lair from which several trees grow. You can collect Wood from it yourself, but the most efficient way is to summon one of your Pals to do it for you so you don’t have to worry.

Pals you need for wood chopping are those who have the Logging trait, such as Lifmunk or Dinossom. If you don’t have one of them already in your Paldeck, catch them and once you summon them, they will work on a Logging Site on your behalf.

Note that you can even assign a Pal to collect Wood chopped from a Logging Site and put them in a chest. That way, you won’t have to worry about a thing when it comes to Logging Site in Palworld.

That’s all you need to know about how to build, use, and collect Wood from the Logging Site in Palworld. You can delegate tasks to your Pals and have enough Wood for any task you get that involves this resource.