How to Find and Beat the Flan Prince in Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Among the dozens upon dozens of Notorious Hunts to take on in Final Fantasy 16, one of the trickiest ones to deal with earlier on is the Flan Prince. He can prove to be quite the goopy menace, but the rewards are definitely worth it. If you’re having a tough time figuring out where to him or just how to beat him, we’ve put together a nifty guide to show you his whereabouts and some battle tips.

Where to Find the Flan Prince in FF16

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This gelatinous beast will be found at the northernmost point of Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria. For further reference it’ll be west of the village of Amber. You can fast travel either from the Hawk’s Cry Cliff Obelisk, or the one at The Auldhyl Docks, whichever you prefer.

Either way, once you reach the bottom area of Hawk’s Cry Cliff at the dead end, the Flan Prince will actually be hiding underground. Upon approaching the far east wall of the area, he’ll pop up and engage the fight. Be sure to have your gear and all your healing items ready.

How to Beat the Flan Prince in FF16

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Like Flan-type enemies found in other Final Fantasy titles, the Flan Prince likes to use a variety of elemental attacks along with some physical ones that can hurt if you’re not careful.

He has almost every elemental damage type at his disposal, including fire, ice, lightning, wind and earth spells. You’ll want to learn how he uses each of them so that you can dodge them as needed. For instance, his wind magic will spawn tornadoes, which can inhibit your movement around the area, so be mindful of your surroundings.

Overall, the Flan Prince does his best to unleash magic attacks to not only do damage but distract you, then follows with physical attacks, usually a leaping one towards you. Keep your eyes peeled when this happens. It’s particularly best to unleash your Eikonic moves after he attempts a physical attack, as there’s a brief delay in his recovery after.

Once his HP reaches half or less, he’ll start casting tricky double-spell combos in fairly quick succession. When this happens it’s best to keep your distance and focus on dodging all of them before closing back in to continue your own attacks.

Once you manage to defeat this A-Rank notorious hunt, you’ll be awarded with 1x Gelatinous Mass, 12,000 Gil, and 30 x Renown.

That concludes our guide for how to find and beat the Flan Prince notorious hunt mark in Final Fantasy 16. We hope you find this helpful in defeating it, and let us know which hunt you’ve enjoyed doing the most so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, as well as our official Final Fantasy 16 review.

About the author

Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY. More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Related Posts