Honkai: Star Rail Monthly F2P Income: How Much Stellar Jade & Rail Passes You Get Each Month

Trying to stay F2P in any free-to-play gacha game can be tricky, but it’s certainly manageable if you’re kept abreast of how much income you get each month and plan around that. With careful planning and tons of self-discipline, you should be able to get whatever limited banner characters you’ve got your eye on. Here’s a break down of the monthly F2P income in Honkai: Star Rail, including how much Stellar Jade and Rail Passes you can get each month.

How Much Stellar Jade You Get in Honkai: Star Rail as an F2P Player

You should get around 4,880 Stellar Jade, 17 Rail Passes, and 6 Special Rail Passes as an F2P player each month in Honkai: Star Rail.

Do note that these numbers are just based on you doing your daily and weekly activities, and do not take into account limited events and freebies given out by HoYoverse. Most gacha games, Honkai: Star Rail included, will often have events and other promotions that reward players with extra income, so you can probably expect a bit more Stellar Jade than what’s been projected here. These numbers also do not take into account pre-registration rewards, as well as the random amounts of Stellar Jade you get from exploring the world and completing quests.

As for how to make sure you’re staying on track with all your dailies and weeklies, here are the activities you should be on top of whenever you log into the game:

Daily Training

Forgotten Hall

Simulated Universe

F2P Battle Pass

Embers Store

Whenever you use the Warp function, you’ll gain Undying Embers, which can then be used to exchange for regular and Special Rail Passes from the Embers Exchange. You’ll get a limited number of each per month, but the idea here is to save them for banners that you really want to pull on.

That does it for Honkai: Star Rail’s monthly F2P income, along with how many Rail Passes you can get each month. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

