How to Get Honkai Star Rail Special Pass

When using the Warp system of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll come across two types of passes: the standard version and the Special-type. These resources can be used to unlock new team members and collect resources for your adventures. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get the Star Rail Special Pass in HSR to help you get the best ensemble and gear.

Where Do You Get Star Rail Special Pass in HSR? Answered

Players can utilize the following methods to get a Star Rail Special Pass:

Using the Daily Check-Ins.

Claim as a Battle Pass Tier reward

Exchange resources through the in-game Store.

The easiest way to get a Special Pass in Honkai: Star Rail is by going to the Travel Log section and claiming it through Daily Check-Ins. Although it may be a gradual process, it is entirely free and doesn’t require much effort.

You can also obtain the item by reaching a specific tier in the Battle Pass. For example, players can earn this reward in Nameless Honor, which can be unlocked when they reach Level 13 and complete the Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge mission.

Aside from these techniques, you can exchange materials in the Store to collect the Star Rail Special Pass. Players can find three sections that include this resource: the Starlight Exchange, Ember Exchange, and Stellar Trade.

With the Starlight and Ember Exchange sections, Trailblazers can use the Undying Embers to get the pass, while the last option requires the Stellar Jade. Players will obtain these items throughout the story, so it’s best to progress further to unlock additional valuables. You may also receive the Star Rail Special Pass as a reward for other missions, but these methods are more prominent for now.

How to Use Star Rail Special Pass in HSR

To use the Special Pass in Honkai: Star Rail, you can go to the Warp section on your character’s phone to exchange them for exclusive items. In particular, the Character Event Warp and Light Cone Event Warp pages feature this material as currency, like the Fates of Genshin Impact.

The more passes you spend, the more likely you’ll get high-leveled characters and valuable resources, primarily when you utilize the ‘Warp x10’ button.

Now that you know how to get the Star Rail Special Pass in Honkai: Star Rail, you can start collecting more rewards for your team. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation of Eidolons.

