Honkai Star Rail Bronya Build Guide

Bronya is one of several five-star units you can obtain from the Departure Warp in Honkai Star Rail. If you manage to get this great support, you can read our handy guide to find out the best build for her.

How to Build Bronya in HSR

Bronya is a five-star character who follows the Path of Harmony and has a Wind element. She is one of the best support units in the game because she can give an Extra Turn for an ally and buff your team’s damage.

Light Cone: But the Battle Isn’t Over Alternative: Past and Future, Dance! Dance! Dance!, Memories of the Past, or Meshing Cogs

Relics: Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Broken Keel Planar Sphere: Wind DMG, HP%, or DEF% Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E1

Trace Priority: Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse

The best Light Cone for Bronya is But the Battle Isn’t Over, which increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 10 percent. This item can also regenerate one Energy when Bronya unleashes her Ultimate on an ally, and this effect can be triggered after every two uses of her Ultimate. When she uses her Skill, the next ally taking action will deal 30 percent more DMG for one turn.

For Relics, you can equip the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set to raise Bronya’s SPD. This equipment can also boost the team’s speed by 12 percent for one turn after Bronya uses her Ultimate.

The Broken Keel set is the best Planar Ornaments for Bronya because it can raise her Effect RES by 10 percent. If her Effect RES reaches 30 percent or higher, all allies’ CRIT DMG will get buffed by 10 percent.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Bronya’s E1, Hone Your Strength. When she uses her Skill, she has a 50 percent fixed chance of recovering one Skill Point, and this effect has a one-turn cooldown.

You should upgrade Bronya’s Skill first to improve her buff to the target character. Afterward, you can level up her Ultimate to raise the attack and CRIT DMG boost on all allies. Her Talent should also be leveled up so she can get her next turn faster.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Bronya. Before leaving Twinfinite, you can also check out other Honkai Star Rail articles on our website, such as the best build for Welt. He is another five-star unit you can obtain from the Departure Warp, and his role is a mix of DPS and debuffer.