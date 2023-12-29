Honkai Star Rail Welt Build Guide

Welt is originally a character from Honkai Impact 3rd who somehow found himself stranded in the world of Honkai Star Rail. For those who manage to obtain this five-star unit, you can read our handy guide to find out the best build for Welt.

How to Build Welt in HSR

Welt is a five-star character with an Imaginary element who follows the Path of Nihility. He is a mix of DPS and a debuffer since he can apply Slow and Imprisonment on enemies.

Light Cone: In the Name of the World Alternative: Incessant Rain, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, Good Night and Sleep Well, We Will Meet Again, Loop, or Void

Relics: Wastelander of Banditry Desert Body: CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or Effect Hit Rate Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Planar Sphere: Imaginary DMG Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E1

Trace Priority: Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse

The best Light Cone for Welt is In the Name of the World, which can increase his DMG to debuffed enemies by 24 percent. When he uses his Skill, this item will also boost his Effect Hit Rate by 18 percent and his ATK by 24 percent.

The best Relic for Welt is the Wastelander of Banditry Desert set because it can increase his Imaginary DMG. This equipment will also boost his CRIT Rate by 10 percent against debuffed enemies and increase his CRIT DMG by 20 percent against Imprisoned opponents.

You should equip the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise set on Welt to raise his Effect Hit Rate. This gear can also give an ATK buff based on his current Effect Hit Rate, and you can boost it up to 25 percent.

For Eidolons, you should try unlocking Welt’s E1, Legacy of Honor, which can enhance his abilities after he unleashes his Ultimate. The next two times he uses his Basic ATK or Skill, he will deal an Additional DMG to the target equal to 50 percent of his Basic ATK’s DMG multiplier or 80 percent of his Skill’s DMG multiplier.

When upgrading his Traces, I recommend you start with his Skill and Ultimate to increase the chance of applying SPD debuff. After that, you can level up his Talent to boost his overall DMG output. His Basic Attack should be your last priority since it doesn’t offer much damage.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Welt. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our guide on the best build for Tingyun. Unlike Welt, who debuffs enemies, the Foxian’s role is a buffer that can increase an ally’s ATK and regenerate Energy.