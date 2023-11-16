Guides

Honkai Star Rail Argenti Build Guide & Ascension Materials

A gallant knight.

Image Source: HoYoVerse

Argenti is one of the two five-star units introduced in Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5. If you build him properly, this Knight of Beauty can be a powerful DPS enforcer for your team. In this guide, we will explain all of Argenti’s Ascension Materials and his best build.

HSR Argenti Ascension Materials

Argenti is an AoE DPS that follows the path of Erudition and has a Physical element. His skill can deal Physical DMG to all enemies while his Ultimate can damage every opponent.

The unique thing about Argenti is that he can dish out his Ultimate when he only has half Energy. Be warned that the damage will be much weaker, and it’s much better to wait until he gathers full Energy.

Here are all Ascension Materials you must collect to get him to Level 80:

RankRequired LevelCreditsMaterial 1Material 2
1204,000Extinguished Core x5
2308,000Extinguished Core x10
34016,000Glimmering Core x6Netherworld Token x3
45040,000Glimmering Core x9Netherworld Token x7
56080,000Squirming Core x6Netherworld Token x20
670160,000Squirming Core x9Netherworld Token x35
Total308,000Extinguished Core x15
Glimmering Core x15
Squirming Core x15		Netherworld Token x65

HSR Best Argenti Build

Argenti is a fairly straightforward character because his kit focuses on dealing as much Physical damage on enemies as possible. Luckily, this also means that building him won’t cause a lot of a headache.

  • Light Cone: An Instant Before A Gaze
  • Relic: Champion of Streetwise Boxing
    • Body: ATK%
    • Feet: ATK% or SPD
  • Planar Ornaments: Space Sealing Station
    • Sphere: Physical DMG
    • Rope: Energy Regen Rate
  • Eidolons: E1
  • Trace Priority: Ultimate > Talent > Skill > Basic Attack

Argenti’s signature Light Cone, An Instant Before A Gaze, is the best gear you can equip on this unit. This item can increase his Crit DMG and buff his Ultimate DMG based on his maximum Energy. Not only that, but for each point of Energy, this Light Cone can boost Argenti’s Ultimate DMG further with 180 being the maximum point of Energy.

For Relic, you can equip the Champion of Streetwise Boxing set. Besides increasing his Physical DMG, this artifact can also buff his ATK whenever he attacks or gets hit by an enemy.

The Space Sealing Station set is the best Planar Ornaments for Argenti. This gear can increase a unit’s ATK, and if the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, it can buff the character’s ATK even further.

For Eidolons, I recommend unlocking Argenti’s E1, A Lacuna in Kingdom of Aesthetics. This ability can boost his Crit DMG by making each stack of Apotheosis additionally increase CRIT DMG by four percent.

Lastly, when upgrading his Trace abilities, I suggest you start leveling up Argenti’s Ultimate first because that’s how he deals most of his damage. Afterward, you can upgrade his Talent and Skill so he can deal consistent damage. As usual, his Basic Attack should be your last priority, but you still need to level it up since Argenti is a main DPS.

That’s everything you need to know about Argenti’s Ascension Materials and his best build. For more HSR content, I recommend you also read our guide on how to build Huohuo. She is another five-star unit introduced in version 1.5, and she is a great healer to have on your team.

