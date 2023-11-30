If you’re one of the Modern Warfare 3 players who like to compete in respawn modes, then you know the significance of kill feeds. One of the toughest medals to get in this mode is the Fury Kill. Here’s how you can get fury kills in Modern Warfare 3.

How To Get Operator Fury Kills in Modern Warfare 3

In order to get Operator Fury Kills in MW3, you’ll need to kill four or more enemies in a row, and fast. Enemies have to be real-life players and not AI ones. You can get this achievement in any Multiplayer mode. The same rules apply here as with Multikill.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Steam

Don’t forget you only get a few seconds to do the multiple kills, so basically you have around 10 seconds in total to get a Fury Kill medal. This challenge is one of the possible five in Week 4 requirements you’ll need to overcome if you want to get the powerful TAQ Eradicator LMG.

To make your life easier, we recommend that you try to earn this medal when playing smaller maps, such as Terminal, Rust, or Shipment. Also, make sure that your main weapon is one of those that has a larger magazine. Likewise, 10v10 Moshpit and War mode are your best mode options to try in order to get the desired medal, since they’ll give you more options to eliminate four Operators.

Do note there are different versions of medals which require four kills in a row in order to be earned. Besides the Fury one, there is the Quad Feed medal too. It’s actually a bit trickier to acquire than the Fury Kill, because you’ll have to do all of the four kills back-to-back in the kill feed.

That’s all there is to know about how to get fury kills in Modern Warfare 3 to complete this week’s challenges. For more on the game, check out our guides linked below.