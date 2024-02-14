How to Find & Beat Scout Striders in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, you encounter many enemies with different strengths, abilities, and weapons. Some are easy to beat, some are hard. Among the tougher ones are the Scout Striders. Here is our guide on how to find and beat Scout Striders in Helldivers 2.

What Are Scout Striders in Helldivers 2?

Scout Striders in Helldivers 2 are formidable enemies who look like walking machine guns. They are about three times taller than your in-game character and not easy to fight against.

These enemies are equipped with a machine gun and a rocket launcher. Usually, they attack from a distance. Another thing you should know about Scout Striders is that in most cases when they attack you, Automatons are riding them. That makes them even more deadly and really tough to eliminate. But don’t worry, because there’s a way to do just that.

How to Beat Scout Striders in Helldivers 2

Before you engage in a fight with a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2, it’s wise to equip yourself with every possible weapon you can carry with you. You are going to need a lot of ammo and firepower to take them down.

Since these robots wear a lot of armor and body protection, pay attention to where you shoot at them. We are telling you this because we don’t want you to waste ammunition by shooting at their upper part, which has no effect and deals them no damage.

Instead, go for their legs from the beginning. That’s the most efficient way to take them down because you cripple them. If it falls, it brings its rider down with itself and then they both become an easy target for you.

However, that isn’t as easy a task as you might think. Scout Striders move around at high speed and can easily evade your shots. Also, their armor protects them well and besides that, they carry extremely powerful weapons with which they can kill you in a matter of seconds.

That’s why it’s wise to prepare your strategy before you engage in a battle with them. It’s even better if you’re not alone because that way you and your teammates can attack it from several sides. Also, use cover to hide from these nasty robots shooting at you with their powerful weapons.

That’s about when it comes to beating Scout Striders. Be patient and well prepared for a fight and eventually, you will learn the process and take them down without suffering too much damage.

