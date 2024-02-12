Helldivers 2 offers players several types of in-game currencies. The main one is called Medals and it’s mostly used to unlock gear. There are a couple of ways you can gain this valuable currency. Here is our guide on how to farm Medals in Helldivers 2.

How to Acquire Medals in Helldivers 2

With Medals in Helldivers 2, you unlock weapons, armor, and cosmetics. You earn them by simply playing the game, but there is also a way to farm them much faster and collect as many as you can.

Complete Missions

First, if you complete missions as fast as you can and skip secondary objectives, you can collect a significant amount of this in-game currency. If you choose to go for the secondary objectives, there is a chance you’ll collect an extra Medal or two. But make sure it’s worth your time, because they’re not the only resource that drops.

If you want to complete missions that guarantee you Medals as rewards, then try the “Eradicate” and “Blitz: Search and Destroy” missions. You can complete them in a very short period and they get you a hefty amount of the currency.

Personal Orders

Also, another efficient way to farm Medals in Helldivers 2 is to complete personal orders. They are quests that change on a daily basis. You can spread them evenly through the game, but if you want to earn some Medals fast, complete orders as soon as you can.

Next, you can join forces with other players who are on the same Medal-collecting mission as you. The main thing you should do if you choose this way is to make sure that all the team members are on the same page. If they are not, that can ruin all your chances to get your hands on the in-game currency.

Those were all the ways to farm and collect Medals in Helldivers 2. If you follow them closely, there shouldn’t be any problems getting any amount you need to enhance your gear and buy new pieces of gear. For more Twinfinite guides on Helldivers 2, check its difficulty levels or how to heal other players.