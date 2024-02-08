Helldivers 2: How to Play With Friends

Good company makes everything better, especially fighting an intergalactic war against otherworldly monstrosities looking to dominate the universe. Oops, that might’ve been a spoiler. Anyway, it’s too late now, so here is everything you need to know on how to play Helldivers 2 with your friends.

How to Invite Friends in Helldivers 2

To play Helldivers 2 with your friends, you’ll first need to add them to your friends list and then invite them to your lobby. The whole process is kind of convoluted, so here is a quick breakdown:

Press R3 on your gamepad to open the Social Menu ; if you are using M&KB, open the in-game menu and click the Social tab on the top.

on your gamepad to open the ; if you are using M&KB, open the in-game menu and click the on the top. Now, you or your friends will have to press Triangle to generate a Friend Code (on PC, just press the Generate button) since you can’t just invite your platform friends and have to add them in-game.

to generate a (on PC, just press the button) since you can’t just invite your platform friends and have to add them in-game. Then, paste the Friend Code you copied into the search box and add the account that pops up as a friend.

you copied into the and add the account that pops up as a friend. Finally, select a friend from your friends list and invite them to your lobby.

them to your lobby. Repeat this for each friend you wish to invite to your game.

Keep in mind that the player limit in Helldivers 2 is four for now, and there are no signs it will increase anytime soon. Also, there is crossplay support for PS5 and Steam, so even the PC/Console boundary won’t be able to stop you and your friends from saving the universe from the evergrowing alien threat.

That wraps this guide on how to play Helldivers 2 with your friends.