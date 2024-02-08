Helldivers 2: How to Play With Friends

Good company makes everything better, especially fighting an intergalactic war against otherworldly monstrosities looking to dominate the universe. Oops, that might’ve been a spoiler. Anyway, it’s too late now, so here is everything you need to know on how to play Helldivers 2 with your friends.
How to Invite Friends in Helldivers 2
To play Helldivers 2 with your friends, you’ll first need to add them to your friends list and then invite them to your lobby. The whole process is kind of convoluted, so here is a quick breakdown:
- Press R3 on your gamepad to open the Social Menu; if you are using M&KB, open the in-game menu and click the Social tab on the top.
- Now, you or your friends will have to press Triangle to generate a Friend Code (on PC, just press the Generate button) since you can’t just invite your platform friends and have to add them in-game.
- Then, paste the Friend Code you copied into the search box and add the account that pops up as a friend.
- Finally, select a friend from your friends list and invite them to your lobby.
- Repeat this for each friend you wish to invite to your game.
Keep in mind that the player limit in Helldivers 2 is four for now, and there are no signs it will increase anytime soon. Also, there is crossplay support for PS5 and Steam, so even the PC/Console boundary won’t be able to stop you and your friends from saving the universe from the evergrowing alien threat.
That wraps this guide on how to play Helldivers 2 with your friends. If you want to learn more about the Helldivers 2 universe, check out the related articles we listed below. The one on how to claim the pre-order bonuses should be especially useful.