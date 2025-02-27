If you’ve been knocked over by the Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re not the only one. This adorable creature has been a staple in the Monster Hunter series and returns in Wilds. In this guide, I’ll go over how to find and pet the Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds, and the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Recommended Videos

Poogie Location in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can find the Poogie in Suja Peaks of Accord, a region that unlocks after you’ve completed the first three chapters of the main story campaign. You can locate the Poogie from the mini-map by its little pig icon. Its description says that something good will happen if you can pet it well. You can also interact with it and change its name to whatever you like.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Pet the Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds

To pet the Poogie well you need to time your pet correctly. To do this pet the Poogie by pressing A/X on your controller when it has an exclamation mark over its head. If you do, it will jump and heart symbols will appear, indicating you’ve petted it successfully. It will also give you an item for petting it well. The items are usually fairly common such as Nullberries but occasionally, you can get a rarer item. You can pet the Poogie again but it won’t give you any items for a while.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you fail to pet the Poogie correctly, it will get angry at you and knock you over. It’ll also run away from you and you won’t get the option to pet it again for a while. You’ll have to wait for the timer to finish to pet the Poogie again.

That’s all you need to know on how to correctly pet the Poogie well in Monster Hunter Wilds. For more guides, also learn how to capture monsters, and how to catch the Sandstar.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy