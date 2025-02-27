How to catch the Sandstar in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has many elusive creatures and rare precious resources that can be hard to find. However, the Sandstar is not only hard to find but to capture, too. So, we’re going to guide you through how to catch the Sandstar and get its achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Get the ‘I Caught a Shooting Star’ Achievement and Trophy in Monster Hunter Wilds

You get the ‘I Caught a Shooting Star’ trophy/achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds if you successfully manage to catch the Sandstar. Catching the Sandstar rewards you with 100 Guild Points, which makes it a great Endemic Life catch for you whenever possible. However, catching the Sandstar isn’t easy because it’s very agile and only spawns under certain conditions.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Catch a Sandstar

The Sandstar is a small blue mouse-like creature that only appears in the Windward Plains area at night. The spawn isn’t guaranteed either and I suggest exploring during the season of Plenty to increase your odds of encountering a Sandstar. Head inside your Tent and choose the option to Rest to change the weather and time of day to your preferred state.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you’ve configured the weather and time of day, you need to head to areas in the Windward Plains where the Sandstar is most likely to spawn. We found that the region near the Oasis in areas 13 and 11 are the most likely spots for the Sandstar to spawn. Keep an eye out for it as the game won’t give you an indicator. It’s a small blue creature that will start running away from you as soon as you approach it. It can take several nights before you encounter a Sandstar. It took me four different attempts!

Screenshot by Twinfinite

However, spotting a Sandstar isn’t the end of the challenge. The hard part is capturing it before it escapes and you’re forced to search for it again.

To catch a Sandstar, first stun it for three seconds by using a Screamer Pod or any other item that stuns monsters sensitive to loud noises. During this time you need to swap to your Capture Net and catch it by tossing the net on top. We suggest hopping off your Seikrat to get a stable shot once you stun the Sandstar.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Stunned Sandstar. Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you don’t have Screamer Pods on you don’t worry because they’re quite easy to find in the vicinity. Look out for the flying monsters in the skies above you. You can use your Hook Shot to grab Screamer Pods off them without having to go back to your Camp. Stock up on Screamer Pods, stun the Sandstar, and quickly capture it to get the Caught a Shooting Star achievement.

The Sandstar is a worthy nemesis in Monster Hunter Wilds, and hopefully, you’ll be able to find and catch it with this guide. For more guides on elusive creatures, learn how to find the Golden Fish and how to pet the Poogie.

