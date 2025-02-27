Where to find Golden Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds sends you on several fishing trips to gather rare aquatic species for a series of side quests. If you feel like taking a break from monster hunting, you can start catching fish for a while instead. Here’s how to start by catching the Golden Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Golden Fish Location

The Golden Fish can be found in water pools located inside caverns. Luckily, you can find these fairly quickly in the Windward Plains. You must head to Area 14: Groundwater Vein in the Windward Plains. Make your way to the larger pool located on the left side and you’ll be able to find a Golden Fish here.

Note that this is not the only pool where you can find a Golden Fish, but it’s the one you’ll have the earliest access to. If you can’t find a Golden Fish after clearing out the pool, you can always reset the region and its resources by resting at a camp. Area 8 in the Scarlet Forest is also a great location to find underground caves where you can catch Golden Fish.

How to Catch Golden Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can catch a Golden Fish by using Golden Bughead bait on your Fishing Rod. You must equip your Fishing Rod from your item pouch and select the bait. Hold the LB/L1 button on your controller and select the Golden Bughead bait which is great for attracting shiny and gaudy fish. With the right bait equipped cast your Fishing Rod into the water pool.

To attract fish, you must wiggle the bait to get a bite. There are several different styles for wiggling the bait. We suggest going for a fast reel as this worked perfectly for me. As soon as you get a bite, hold the button to reel the fish in. You’ll get a couple of tries until the pool runs out of fish, and you can always refresh it or head to a different pool. As long as you’re using the Golden Bughead bait you’ll get a Golden Fish sooner or later, it’s just a matter of patience.

The Golden Fish is a long curved fish that has skin that looks like gold and blue eyes. Don’t confuse it with the smaller Koi fish you’re also bound to catch.

Once you’ve caught the Golden Fish you can return to the fishing NPC back at the base camp and she’ll reward you with some Hunter Rank XP, Guild Points, and other miscellaneous rewards. You can then continue the fishing quests as you’ll have to catch other rare species of fish.

That’s all you need to know on how to find and catch the Golden Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds. For more guides, also check out how to catch the Sandstar and how to mount and ride monsters.

