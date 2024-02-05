Does Helldivers 2 Have Crossplay Support?

Helldivers 2 is quickly approaching its much-anticipated launch for both PC and PlayStation 5. Today we will be answering if Helldivers 2 has crossplay support.

Is Helldivers 2 Crossplay?

Yes, Helldivers 2 has crossplay support across PS5 and PC.

One might think that because Helldivers 2, a PC multiplayer co-op game, is also releasing on PlayStation 5 there would be crossplay between both platforms. Well, you would be absolutely right to think that! Crossplay between both platforms is very much a thing. This was confirmed when a recent trailer. It showcased a couple of PC players leaving, to then be replaced by PlayStation teammates.

In general, crossplay is a great option to have. It’s particularly useful because the game’s overarching story is based on the community’s progress as a whole through Helldivers 2’s galaxy map campaign. It makes sense for crossplay to be a thing when the ebb and flow of factions on the galaxy map is fluid from hour to hour, day to day. You also have two platforms’ worth of players to pull from. This makes finding a party as a solo player that much easier.

Another positive outcome of crossplay is the increased likelihood for the PC platform to have better controller support. And controller support is something Helldivers 2 definitely has. Now, Helldivers 2 has some fairly modest PC requirements, so if you don’t think your PC is up to snuff then definitely give the PlayStation version a go. But if you do have a PC, then Helldivers joins the ranks of many great co-op multiplayer PC games.

However, it’s important to note that if you do play Helldivers 2 on the PS5 that you will need a PlayStation Plus membership. That said, you’re sure to get a great experience regardless of what platform you own that can play Helldivers 2. Additionally, both versions are likely to have 4K and 60fps support and look great while hitting those numbers.

Whether or not Helldivers 2 has cross-save functionality is another story, but such a feature is not unheard of for PlayStation games historically like Warframe as of late.