Top 40 Best Couch Co-Op Multiplayer PC Games To Play With Friends

Experience the ultimate joy of bonding with a companion and embarking on thrilling gaming adventures together. Get ready to redefine the concept of couch co-op with our carefully curated selection of the top-notch couch co-op multiplayer PC games, specifically designed to intensify your bond with friends. Grab your controllers and prepare for an unparalleled gaming experience that will leave you craving for more.

1. Overcooked 1 & 2

Overcooked is a cooperative experience like no other, demanding intense teamwork, coordination, and plenty of tissues to wipe away your tears of laughter. This is the video game version of Hell’s Kitchen, except in Overcooked it’s the absurdly hazardous kitchens that are trying to kill you rather than the head chef. Navigating treacherous lava, slippery ice, and the high seas to name but a few, players must cook up a host of dishes to meet the demand of hungry customers. Quite simply, one of the most entertaining cooperative games ever made.

2. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Perhaps the deepest and most content rich PC couch co op game on this list, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is (obviously) the follow up to the lauded first game in the series by Larian Studios. You can team up with another friend locally and adventure out on a deep and complex RPG adventure with many different options to approach the game’s quest. Team up or don’t and go your separate way, it’s up to you. Or if you want, create your own adventure in the game’s Game Master mode.

3. Cuphead

Cuphead has been lauded for years now since its original release on the Xbox One but has slowly trickled onto just about every platform including PC. The original game included co-op gameplay which makes the difficult boss rushes much easier and the PC version contains this as well.

4. Darksiders: Genesis

The latest in the Darksiders franchise, Genesis adds co-op gameplay for the first time in the series. Fortunately for PC players that want to play locally with a friend, this feature from the consoles was carried over to PC as well, meaning you can hack and slash alongside Strife with a friend.

5. Monaco

One of the best indie multiplayer PC games in recent memory, no top co-op list would be complete without Monaco, What’s Yours is Mine. This endearing indie heist game brilliantly combines arcade-style gameplay with a whimsical story that draws on classic crime movies. No doubt it needed to be on the best couch co-op games on PC to play with friends.

6. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is the latest from famed Japanese developer, Suda 51. It retains the mature humor expected from protagonist, Travis Touchdown, and combines it with experimental gameplay that is a departure from the series roots.

7. Earth Defense Force 5

One of the silliest, but fun co-op franchises of all-time, Earth Defense Force 5 continues its long-standing tradition of campy but enjoyable action gameplay. Best played with a friend, team up and defeat hordes of unknown alien insect life form.

8. Gears of War 5

The long-awaited fourth installment in the Gears franchise didn’t disappoint when it launched on both Xbox One and PC this year. The game’s gritty narrative was brought to life with more interesting characters than we’re used to seeing in a Gears title, and it was married to arguably the best gameplay of the series. Gears of War 5 emerged as one the best games of 2019, and the entire game is playable cooperatively.

9. Left 4 Dead 2

When you’re faced with a zombie horde, it’s probably a good idea to have a friend around to help out, and thankfully Left 4 Dead 2 boasts split screen co-op. Navigating a post-zombie outbreak southern states of the US, players take control of a host “survivors” with their own unique plot lines.

10. Portal 2

The seminal puzzle game Portal 2 should be familiar to all gaming enthusiasts. Lauded for its genre-defining gameplay, the Portal franchise has influenced virtually all puzzle platformers since it burst onto the scene ten years ago. The sequel title iterated and improved on what was already the golden standard, and the entire campaign can be enjoyed in co-op. This is a must play title, a classic.

11. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime puts two buddies in control of a spaceship that requires seven men to operate as its bombarded by hordes of hostile aliens. Very quickly you’ll discover that effective coordination is they key to mastering this vibrant indie adventure. And despite its name, gambling a relationship on this coop experience is a risky venture. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a real blast.

12. Rocket League

Rocket League is a complete phenomenon of indie gaming. The game which pits teams of rocket-powered cars in a soccer match has somehow become one of the most successful competitive multiplayer games of the past few years. Psyonix has continued to add new arenas, modes, skins, and vehicles to a package that is now brimming with content. For an awesome coop experience, play Rocket mode with a pal and let the good times roll in this game among the best couch co-op games on PC to play with friends.

13. Human Flat Fall

Human Flat Fall is a physics-based puzzle platform game in a similar vein to titles such as Octodad. Players must navigate several puzzle-filled worlds, each one presenting challenges according to their theme. The game’s genuinely funny writing and melodic piano score tie together stellar gameplay to a produce an experience that certainly sits in the top echelon of the genre. The cooperative mode “Father and Son” adds plenty of replayability to the single-player experience and is well worth checking out.

14. Lost Castle

If roguelikes are your cup of tea, you’ll love the adorable indie title, Lost Castle. Players take control of an adventurer challenged with retaking a castle that has been overrun with demons. The reward? The treasure buried deep within its confines… of course. Not exactly the most innovative of premises, then, but there’s much more to here than a minimal plot. Indeed, the real meat in the sandwich is Lost Castle’s gameplay and progression system, which is a completely addictive grind that is super fun to play. There’s also a host of characters to choose from, made all the more entertaining when joined by a friend in local cooperative mode.

15. Rayman Legends

This delightful platformer took the industry by storm when it released back in 2013. Legends is a sequel title that takes Rayman’s gorgeous loony-tune aesthetic and manages to find new ways to surprise with even more stunning level design than the original. Indeed, each of the game’s levels both a visual treat and joy to play, with the climactic boss battles a particular highlight. The Glade of Dreams can be traversed with up to four friends cooperatively, and Legends’ difficulty curve is accessible enough that it can be enjoyed by children and adults alike.

16. Dungeon Defenders

Multiplayer is right at the very core of what makes Dungeon Defenders so brilliant. A scintillating blend of tower defense and action role-playing, Dungeon Defenders is good for countless hours of couch coop fun. The objective is the same each time around: defend the Eternia Crystal from hordes of enemies using a variety of heroes, each with their own unique attributes.

17. FORCED

A sweet mashup of battle arena, puzzle solving, and RPG action, FORCED is a smartly designed cooperative action game with lots of depth, great variety in its challenges, and a satisfying combat system that encourages teamwork. Played from an isometric view, players control one of four different characters to battle across combat arenas that are connected by short puzzle segments. Each arena that is beaten rewards players with a crystal, which can be used for character progression. FORCED is another title that is best enjoyed in multiplayer, either cooperatively or online.

18. Magicka

Arrowhead Games’ Magicka is an action role-playing game based on Norse mythology. Players assume the role of wizards from a sacred order tasked with the ultimate goal of stopping an evil sorcerer who has thrown the world into chaos. Each wizard can call upon spells spanning eight different elements, mixing them up in different combinations to unleash havoc on sorcerer’s evil minions. Up to four friends can enjoy both the game’s campaign mode and the unlockable survival mode cooperatively.

19. Salt and Sanctuary

One of 2016’s standout indie games, Salt and Sanctuary is side-scrolling RPG that is heavily inspired by Dark Souls. In fact, it’s pretty much 2D Dark Souls, complete with ruthlessly difficult boss fights and a nearly identical gameplay loop. Instead of harvesting souls, players harvest salt, which can be used in a progression tree or spent on leveling up. There are different classes with different attributes to choose from, but each avatar is essentially a blank slate to build according to player preference. It is possible to play the entire campaign cooperatively, too.

20. Final Exam

A 2D brawler with a pretty art style and some thrilling gameplay, Final Exam has players take control of up to two characters who have returned to their old high school for a reunion. There’s more to worry about than the class bully this time around, though, as monsters have overrun the school. Final Exam’s plot is full of cliches and a whimsical blend of horror and comedy that is really well done. Its gameplay has a surprising amount of variety to it, despite being on a 2D plane.

21. Guacamelee 1 & 2

Guacamelee certainly borrows elements from a host of legendary source material, but thanks to its own charming art style, a host of memorable characters, and great big wads of endearing silliness, it does more than enough to forge its own legacy. Part metroidvania 2D exploration game, and part action-platformer, Guacamelee is a joy to control. There are health upgrades and new attacks to seek out, but this isn’t an especially deep or demanding game, which works in its favor as a drop-in, drop-out co-op experience.

22. Renegade Ops

Avalanche Studios is best known for their work on the popular Just Cause games, a series in which chaotic action is at the forefront of the equation. Renegade Ops is essentially a top-down version of that same design ethos, and though it might not quite match the Just Cause series in scale, it’s no less entertaining to play. The fast-paced vehicular combat is best enjoyed with a controller as a twin stick shooter.

23. Nex Machina

Developer Housemarque’s latest masterpiece is a culmination of twenty years of working on arcade shoot em ups, and it’s their finest work to date. Nex Machina has players battling an army of droids, saving a few innocent human civilians along the way. The frantic action and jaw-dropping visuals are vintage Housemarque. There are only five stages in the entire game, but given that it’s a score-based game, and mostly because it’s just so damn fun to play, Nex Machina offers plenty of replayability. You can team up with another pal and play the whole campaign cooperatively.

24. How To Survive 1 & 2

How To Survive strands players on a remote island off the coast of South America, but this is no idyllic paradise. The island is teeming with undead zombies, and you’ll need to work together to forage for essential supplies. The crafting system allows players to build tools and weapons from fishing rods to Molotov cocktails. It’s best enjoyed in multiplayer mode and works well in as a couch co-op experience with one other buddy.

26. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

All of the Lego games are an absolute hoot in co-op mode, but Marvel Super Heroes is definitely one of our favorites. Packed with as much charm and humor as a Disney movie and as accomplished from a gameplay perspective as any AAA title out there, Marvel Super Heroes is not to be overlooked. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you can look forward to visiting loads of iconic locations from recent Marvel movies and play as all of your favorite heroes. This is another great one for kids, so naturally we had to have it in the best couch co-op games on PC to play with friends.

27. Trine 4

Trine 4 is the long-awaited current-gen return of the popular co-op game. Multiplayer was always a big part of the Trine experience, and that is not only back, but refined and improved in this latest sequel.

28. Abyss Odyssey

Abyss Odyssey is gloriously designed, wonderfully weird 2D Brawler Roguelike with its own unique style. Each procedurally generated level has its own charm, from ice caves to toxic forests. Gameplay revolves around a fighting system that requires careful timing and understanding of its nuances, rewarding precision and control. A second player can join in at any time for some co-op action. There’s a cool community-oriented purpose for teaming up and killing the game’s final boss multiple times, too, as each defeat the Warlock suffers unlocks more content for the game.

29. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Temple of Osiris takes the action to a top-down isometric perspective, controlling more like a twin-stick shooter than the third-person action gameplay from the main series. But it’s a total blast, with all the same Indiana Jones-style action, puzzle gameplay, and interesting tombs from our favorite Lara adventures. Featuring a four-player co-op story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld.

30. Nuclear Throne

Nuclear Throne is an intense, adrenaline pumping roguelike that is equally rewarding as it is stressful. Its twin-stick/roguelike mashup feels totally spot on, with controls that are simple and tight. Each procedurally generated level brings players closer to being crowned King of this nuclear wasteland, battling dozens of enemies trying desperately to stop them. Things can get very chaotic, with the screen awash with explosions and gunfire.

31. Child of Light

Child of Light probably isn’t a game that immediately springs to mind as a co-op experience, but a second player is actually able to control Igniculus, the firefly. Igniculus’s role is one of support during the game’s turn-based battles, though you’ll likely find a second pair of eyes also helpful in solving the puzzle sections, too. If you’re in the mood for a thought-provoking story-driven coop game with tactical combat and a jaw-droppingly gorgeous aesthetic, look no further.

32. Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a glorious blend of SHMPU, roguelike, and twin-stick shooting. Each randomized dungeon brings new mayhem, flipping tables for cover, rolling around to avoid incoming fire, and shooting enemies as all manner of books, vases, and windows shatter around you. Each chaotic encounter is a careful orchestra of button pressing, timing, and memorizing enemy patterns.

33. Dungeon Siege 3

Dungeon Siege 3 is an action-RPG that follows a similar beat to Diablo III. It’s a loot-hunting experience in which players choose a character class and build them with various items and weapons found throughout the game. There are loads of ways to customize character abilities, the skills are fun to use, the loot plentiful, and there are plenty of options for cool skill builds. Three players can join the game for a co-op experience as helpers, choose character classes, collect loot, and assist in battle.

34. Death Squared

Death Squared is the ultimate cooperative brain teaser. The game’s single player is based on a story about an AI tester progressing through the ranks of a corporate robotic company, but the multiplayer component throws that out the window and instead pits you and a buddy against 40 purpose built levels. Things start easy but quickly get tricky, employing some very clever level design to keep you on your toes. Completing these more difficult stages is super rewarding and a genuinely entertaining experience.

35. Sacred 3

Unlike previous Sacred titles, Sacred 3 is a much more linear affair, replacing action-RPG traits with more hack-and-slash style action. But this doesn’t take away any of its merits as an awesomely entertaining co-op experience. The campaign takes place across over thirty different stages which can be played in any order. Multiplayer places a great emphasis on supporting teammates, with each character given a power meter that fills up as they use their special attacks. Single-player might be a fairly shallow experience, but Sacred 3 is awesome with friends.

36. Skylanders

Skylanders Spyro’s Adventure is one of the very best toys-to-life games. Drawing inspiration from the LEGO games, Skylanders offers a co-op action game for a younger audience, though it’s equally enjoyable for older crowds, too. Gameplay revolves around beating up hordes of enemies throughout various castles, forests, and ships. There’s incentive to purchase extra figures but the whole game can be completed with just the starter kit. It’s really a game designed for co-op and certainly feels best when played with a friend.

37. Warhammer: Chaosbane

You should know by now that you don’t have to be a Warhammer enthusiast to enjoy video games based on the license, but we’ll remind you again anyway. Chaosbane is the latest in a line of excellent games, and this time it’s an isometric action-RPG design which should be familiar to anyone that’s played Diablo III, or Paths of Exile.

The game features four different character classes from which to choose: Empire Soldier, Dwarf Slayer, High Elf Mage, and a Wood Elf Waywatcher. As you pick up loot and level-up, you’ll, of course, be upgrading and building your character’s abilities along the way.

The co-operative functionality allows groups of up to four to experience the game’s full campaign, which sees you battle hordes of Chaos monsters across different fantasy settings. There’s also a boss-rush mode, too.

38. Wargroove

Fans of tactics games, rejoice! Wargroove is a glorious throwback to the golden era of the genre, based liberally on the excellent Gameboy title Advanced Wars. It’s almost as good, too, with challenging but rewarding strategy combat, glorious pixel-art, and both multiplayer and level-editing modes that really enhance its replayability.

For the uninitiated, Wargroove is a turn-based strategy game in which you’ll try to outsmart enemy generals across a 12 or so hour campaign. There are four factions, each of which all look visually distinct but have access to the same units. The trick is to successfully counter your enemy’s units with the type they’re weak against, but you’ll have to factor in moves they’ll make down the line to make sure you aren’t caught out yourself!

Wargroove’s skirmish mode supports both local and online co-operative play of up to three players allied against AI enemies, and it’s one of the best couch co-op PC games out there.

39. Outward

Outward isn’t your ordinary fantasy RPG. Ignoring the tired “chosen one” trope, in Outward you’re a total nobody, and you’ll have to fight for survival at every turn. There’s no fast travel, and the game really makes you work for your money and progression. This might sound like a bit of a chore, but there’s a satisfaction to achieving small victories in Outward that one would totally gloss over in other open-world fantasy RPGs.

Certainly, the survival elements, lack of a map, and a lack of structure to the narrative make a playthrough of Outward a real journey of discovery. It sure is tough, though, forcing you to think about your food intake, sleep, inventory, weapon degradation, and much more as you traverse the hostile world of Aurie. Thankfully, if you do want someone to hold your hand through the experience there’s the option to play the campaign co-operatively.

40. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

The definitive version a 2008 classic, Tales of Vesperia is as good an anime-JRPG experience as it was over ten years ago –and now there’s even more content to enjoy. This beautifully animated role-playing experience takes players on an epic journey across Terca Lumireis, a world that depends on a natural energy source called blastia for all its needs. As the plot unfolds, factions seeking to use the resource for nefarious purposes resist your party’s own plight to aid the noblewoman Estelle.

Tales of Vesperia’s pretty aesthetic, a story with a focus on character development, and excellent role-play systems make it a top-notch JRPG, but the battle system is arguably its best feature. There’s a lot of nuance to its mechanics, though it’s designed in such a way that these need only be paid attention to on higher difficulties, making it accessible to newcomers and hardcore JRPG fans.

Vesperia’s co-op mode allows multiple players to join in on the real-time battle sequences. So while only a single player will control the gameplay outside of combat, this is a fun way to experience the story with a friend while giving them a key role during the action.

There you have it! Those are the best couch co-op games on PC to play with friends. We hope you liked this post! Here are some other guides for exactly this topic with best couch co-op games on Xbox One, best couch co-op games on PS4, and best couch co-op games on Nintendo Switch.