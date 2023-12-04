Warframe Cross Save: How It Works and Release Date

For the longest time, Warframe players on each platform would have their progress tied to that platform. Thankfully, Digital Extreme is implementing the long-wished feature that removes those limitations, so let’s see how Warframe cross save works and its release date.

How Warframe Cross Save Works

Image Source: Digital Extremes via Twinfinite

Warframe cross save is an optional feature that lets you link and/or merge your accounts from all the platforms you’ve played on previously. You take the account you’ve been playing on the most with the most quest progress and you make it your primary account. This lets you take the progress of that primary account and carry it to Warframe across other platforms.

Feel bad about losing some currency and items from a non-primary account? Well fear no longer, because Digital Extremes is offering a one-time permanent merge of secondary accounts into the primary account, with currency included.

When is Warframe Cross Save Available?

Image Source: Digital Extremes

The Warframe cross save profile functionality isn’t a feature that launches on its own. In fact, it launches with December’s big update, dubbed ‘Whispers in the Walls.’ This could come as soon as mid-December. Now, for those not in the know, Whispers in the Walls is Warframe’s latest impressive update. With it comes a slew of new content that makes other live-service games look plain anemic by comparison.

The update will come with new procedural tile sets, a brand-new weapon class (the Grimoire with Tome mods), a new enemy faction, a new ally syndicate, a new player hub, three new game modes, and, of course, a new tank-like Warframe called Qorvex to add to the game’s massive class roster.

Alongside cross save also comes another huge quality of life feature, too. Called Arcane Dissolution, a new character in the Cavia Syndicate will allow players to dissolve their extra, unwanted Arcanes into a brand-new resource. This can then be exchanged for a handful of different Arcane Packs. Have a bunch of Steel Path Arcanes but want more Eidolon Arcanes without a majority of the grind? With the Whisper in the Walls update and this new system, now you can.

It’s a great time to be a Warframe fan. The game continues to get better, all without committing reprehensible anti-consumer monetization practices.