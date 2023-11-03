Arcane Energize in Warframe – What Is it & Is it Worth it?

Arcane Enhancements are one of the rarer kinds of items in Warframe that give powerful buffs based on certain criteria like landing a crit or getting hit. But you may be wondering: What is Arcane Energize in Warframe, and is it worth it?

Warframe Arcane Energize, Explained

Arcane Energize is a Legendary Arcane whose effect offers a 60 percent chance to replenish a scaling amount of energy for you and your team when you pick up those blue energy orbs. At Rank 0, you and your friends will get 25 extra energy, but at Rank 5 you’ll all get 150.

How to Get Arcane Energize

Image Source: Digital Extremes via Twinfinite

So how do you get it? Well, there are two ways. The first is to grind the Veil Proxima Orphix mission on every Tile C rotation. Alternatively, you can capture the Hydrolyst Eidolon on Earth’s open world Plains of Eidolon.

The problem though, is that both of these methods have a ridiculously low drop rate percentage. You’re expected to get the Energize Arcane within 70 Tile C rotations, with a nearly guaranteed chance to get it between 324 and 648 runs. This comes to a 1.41 percent chance upon mission completion. If you’re frowning at the sound of that, you’re not alone; especially when the enemy levels in the Veil start at 54 and scales to 200 as you destroy Orphix.

Beyond Veil Proxima missions, you can always capture the Hydrolyst Eidolon, which is its own can of worms in terms of time spent and difficulty. You have to go through the usual phases of hacking Eidolon lures, damaging its shield with Void damage with your Operator’s power, taking down all the Synovia, and destroying the summoned Vomvalysts before they heal the Eidolon.

From there, you have to have three charged Lures to capture it. And then, and only then, will you have a 5% chance to get the Energized Arcane. Yikes. Which means you have a decent chance to get it after 20 captures and are nearly guaranteed it between 94 to 178 total captures.

Image Source: Digital Extremes via Twinfinite

Is it Worth Grinding for Energize in Warframe?

Because of the effort involved within both methods, it’s hard to recommend grinding for this particular Arcane, especially if you’re goal is to make sure you don’t run out of energy. This is because using the Streamline and Fleeting Expertise mods together can reduce the cost of your Warframe’s abilities by 75 percent at max Rank. Furthermore, the Flow mod increases your max energy by up to 100 percent, and Rage converts health damage to energy at a rate up to 40 percent.

At the end of the day, there are multiple ways to mitigate energy concerns without having to spend dozens of hours grinding an Arcane that could be replaced with something that gives your choice of Warframe more damage or survivability.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get Arcane Energize in Warframe and whether or not it’s worth getting. Be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below for even more tips and tricks tied to the game.