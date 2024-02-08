Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonus – How to Redeem & What They Are

Prepare for intergalactic warfare and enhance your gaming experience with exclusive pre-order bonuses in Helldivers 2! Dive into the chaos armed with unique weapons, gear, and perks. It’ll help you secure an edge against the galaxy’s relentless threats. Read on to discover how to redeem these bonuses and discover the added firepower awaiting those who preorder Helldivers’ exciting sequel.

What is the Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonus?

Those who pre-order Helldivers 2 will get access to three exclusive armor sets in the game. These are the TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand set, the TR-9 Cavelier of Democracy set, and the TR-62 Knight set.

Here’s what all three armor sets look like:

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via PlayStation

These armor sets won’t make you invincible or anything, but they will allow you to shoot up the far reaches of the universe in style.

Here are the unique descriptions for each of these pre-order sets in Helldivers 2:

TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand – “Promotional Armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt.”

– “Promotional Armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt.” TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy – “Bearers of this armor ride no equine mount, but are nonetheless borne to battle atop the trusty steed of Liberty.”

– “Bearers of this armor ride no equine mount, but are nonetheless borne to battle atop the trusty steed of Liberty.” TR-62 Knight – “Crafted to deliver Justice to the darkest crevices of the galaxy.”

How to Get the Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonus

As you’ve likely already guessed, all you need to do to get the pre-order bonus is to pre-order the game. That’s it! You can pre-order the Standard Edition or the Super Citizen Edition now on PC through Steam or on PlayStation 5 through PlayStation’s website.

The Standard Edition is $39.99 on both platforms, and the Super Citizen Edition is $59.99 on both platforms as well. Honestly, with everything that each edition includes, these prices are more than worth it!

Does the Game Edition Affect the Pre-Order Bonus?

As with many big game releases, Helldivers 2 is available in two separate editions. These are the Standard Edition and the collector’s Super Citizen Edition. Obviously, the Super Citizen Edition comes with extra rewards of its own. That said, you’ll be getting the same pre-order bonus regardless of which edition you buy.

And that’s it for our guide on everything to do with Helldivers 2’s pre-order bonus. If you’re just as excited as we are about this sequel’s release, then feel free to check out our other Helldivers 2 content. We’ve got guides on whether Helldivers 2 has crossplay support and whether you can play Helldivers 2 solo.