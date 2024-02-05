Helldivers 2 is an online multiplayer co-op shooter where you shoot giant bugs and mechanical monstrosities. However, that doesn’t stop people from wanting to cleanse the galaxy by themselves, so, can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

Does Helldivers 2 Have Single Player?

Today, we answer that question. Upon first glance, Helldivers 2 looks to be the kind of game where you’re going to want PC or PlayStation players to co-op with. I mean, you’re going to be fighting large hordes of powerful enemies, so having teammates to help support demolishing those hordes makes sense. That said, for those of you who want to tackle Helldivers 2’s challenges by yourselves, then you’re in luck because you can do just that.

While I personally wouldn’t recommend diving into the game’s dangerous planets alone, that is something you can totally do. If Helldivers 2 is anything like the first game, then each mission will have a dozen or more difficulty settings ranging from 1 to 12+. So, playing solo may very well be feasible with the right weapons, armor, and stratagem loadouts. Especially if you use stratagems like the drone buddy that will follow you around and attack nearby enemies with a machine gun.

Beyond using the right loadouts, picking missions that have effects that benefit you as a solo player would also be a good idea. One good example of these mission effects that have been seen lowers the temperature in the map you drop into — which, in turn, lowers your weapon’s fire rate but also makes your heat-generating weapons take longer to overheat.

Additionally, you may find some mission effects that grant you a free, extra stratagem, like the other effect seen, ‘Weapons Experimentation’, where every player gets free use of the ‘Eagle 500kg Bomb’. Now, if for any reason you want company after touching down on a planet by yourself, you can use Helldivers 2’s SoS stratagem to call in help from other players.

Sadly, for solo players, Helldivers 2 does not support AI teammates outside of the drone buddy I mentioned earlier, so you can either play alone or with other people and friends. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to explore this co-op shooter yourself.